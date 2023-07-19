Vacation Rental Market in Europe to Grow by USD 29.23 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacation rental market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 29.23 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.18%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Casamundo GmbH, Clickstay Ltd., Expedia Inc., FlipKey, Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Hotels.com, HOUSETRIP LTD., KASA Hotel Collection, KAYAK Software Corp, RedAwning.com Inc., Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa LLC, and Vrbo.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2022-2026

Vacation Rental Market in Europe Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Casamundo GmbH, Clickstay Ltd., Expedia Inc., FlipKey, Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Hotels.com, HOUSETRIP LTD., KASA Hotel Collection, KAYAK Software Corp, RedAwning.com Inc., Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa LLC, and Vrbo, among others

: 15+, Including 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Casamundo GmbH, Clickstay Ltd., Expedia Inc., FlipKey, Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Hotels.com, HOUSETRIP LTD., KASA Hotel Collection, KAYAK Software Corp, RedAwning.com Inc., Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa LLC, and Vrbo, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: management (managed by owners and professionally managed) and geography (UK, France , Italy , Spain , and Rest of Europe ).

Vacation rental market in Europe - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Vacation Rental Market Driver in Europe- The growth of the global vacation rental market is driven by the rising number of tourists visiting Europe. Europe is home to popular tourist destinations such as France, Spain, Italy, the UK, and Germany. These countries have implemented strategies to support the growth of the tourism industry. There is a strong global demand for various types of vacation rental properties, including apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, and cottages. In particular, there is a growing demand for short-term vacation rental properties, which are considered attractive investment options for diversifying investments. The increasing number of tourists in Europe will fuel the demand for vacation rental properties during the forecast period.

Key Vacation Rental Market Trend in Europe- Effective promotional strategies are a key trend in the vacation rental market growth. Airbnb, for example, has introduced a new feature that provides users with search results just outside their specified parameters. This means that users who select flexible matches may see accommodation options priced slightly higher or lower than their original price range. Social media campaigns are also being utilized to track customer feedback and reviews, serving as valuable tools for creating new offerings, understanding trends and interests, analyzing consumer experiences, and monitoring brand and service ratings. The implementation of effective promotional strategies through social media platforms is anticipated to influence customer perception in the market, ultimately driving market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vacation Rental Market Challenge in Europe- The inconsistency in providing quality vacation rental properties is a significant challenge impeding the growth of the vacation rental market in Europe. In Europe, where the market caters to diverse customers with varying preferences and seasonal demands, the suppliers of vacation rentals are equally diverse, leading to a potential lack of consistency in quality and service. Complaints from vacation rental users often include discrepancies between advertised pictures and the actual ambiance of the property, disregard for basic living standards and inefficient services. However, professionally managed companies like Airbnb have implemented systems to address such cases, recognizing the importance of ensuring a positive vacation experience for guests in order to protect future revenues. Therefore these challenges may limit market growth in the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Vacation Rental Market In Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vacation rental market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the vacation rental market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vacation rental market in Europe across the UK, France , Italy , Spain , and Rest of Europe

across the UK, , , , and Rest of A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the vacation rental market in Europe vendors

Vacation Rental Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 29.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.28 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Casamundo GmbH, Clickstay Ltd., Expedia Inc., FlipKey, Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Hotels.com, HOUSETRIP LTD., KASA Hotel Collection, KAYAK Software Corp, RedAwning.com Inc., Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa LLC, and Vrbo Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

