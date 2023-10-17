Vacation Rental Market in Europe to grow by USD 60.18 billion from 2022 to 2027 | market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Airbnb Inc. and atraveo GmbH, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacation rental market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 60.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.73%. The vacation rental market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer vacation rental market are 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Airbnb Inc., atraveo GmbH, Bennington Properties LLC, Bluefish Vacation Rentals, Booking Holdings Inc., Clickstay Ltd., Elite Destination Homes, Expedia Group Inc., Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Mi Kasa Tu Kasa Bacalar, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, RedAwning.com Inc., Rental Escapes, Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa Inc., World Travel Holdings, and Wyndham Destinations Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2023-2027

Company Offering:

9flats.com PTE Ltd. - The company offers vacation rental that includes lease and rent short-term lodging.

The company offers vacation rental that includes lease and rent short-term lodging. Airbnb Inc. - The company offers vacation rental that includes vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, castles, tree houses, and hotel rooms.

The company offers vacation rental that includes vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, castles, tree houses, and hotel rooms. Bennington Properties LLC - The company offers vacation rental services such as sunrivers vacation that provides solo getaways, honeymoon retreats, and family adventures.

The company offers vacation rental services such as sunrivers vacation that provides solo getaways, honeymoon retreats, and family adventures. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Impactful driver- Technological advancements in vacation rental property booking

Technological advancements in vacation rental property booking Key Trend - Improved booking process

The improved booking process is an emerging trend in the market. Airbnb, one of the prominent players in the vacation rental market has introduced instant bookings as an effort to combat discrimination while booking on its online platform.

- Improved booking process The is an emerging trend in the market. Airbnb, one of the prominent players in the vacation rental market has introduced instant bookings as an effort to combat discrimination while booking on its online platform. Major Challenges - Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation

By Mode Of Booking, the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. It is the traditional way of booking vacation rentals. There is an increasing preference for offline booking as some consumers lack faith in online reservations. Although the offline segment dominates the European vacation rental market, there is a decline in preference for this mode of booking after the trend of online booking post-pandemic.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The automotive rental and leasing market is projected to grow by USD 147.98 billion with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The Global Car Rental Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 129.71 billion.

Vacation Rental Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.73% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.41 Regional analysis Europe Key countries UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of booking

7 Market Segmentation by Management

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio