Vacation Rental Market to record USD 79.30 Bn growth; Europe to occupy 37% market share - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Vacation Rental Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 79.30 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The report identifies Europe as the major market for vacation rental services. About 37% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from this region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacation Rental Market

Regional Analysis

Europe contributes significantly to the global vacation rental market. The growth of the travel and tourism industry contributes to the growth of the vacation rental market in the region. The regional market is already witnessing a rise in the number of new startups such as HomeToGo and Holidu GmbH. Effective promotional activities and the advent of the online medium are expected to attract new vendors to the market in Europe. Also, increased customer awareness of rental vacation services is expected to contribute to the growth of the vacation rental market in Europe.

Market Dynamics

Driver: The market is driven by the growing tourism industry. The expansion of the tourism industry significantly contributes to a country's GDP. Hence, multiple governments have implemented strategies that favor the growth of the global tourism industry. The global increase in the number of tourists leads to high demand for vacation rental properties. Baby boomers have been contributing significantly to the growth of the global travel and tourism industry. This has led to an increase in the number of domestic and international travelers, which has positively impacted the demand for vacation rental properties.

Key Vendors Covered:

9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Management AG

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

NOVASOL AS

Oravel Stays Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Vacation Rental Market Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Managed by owners - size and forecast 2021-2026

Professionally managed - size and forecast 2021-2026

Vacation Rental Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Vacation Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 79.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.09 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Italy, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Management AG, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized consumer services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Pitching and profiling

2.2.3 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.4 Delivery and support

2.2.5 Connecting and innovating

2.2.6 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 9: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Management

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Managed by owners

Professionally managed

Exhibit 15: Management - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Management

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Management

5.3 Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Managed by owners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Professionally managed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Management

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Management

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing tourism industry and increasing popularity of short-term rental properties

8.1.2 Technological advances

8.1.3 Strategic partnerships

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays

8.2.2 Stringent government regulations

8.2.3 Inconsistent service quality

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Instant bookings

8.3.2 Rapid growth of online booking

8.3.3 Adoption of effective promotional strategies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Exhibit 43: 9flats.com PTE Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 44: 9flats.com PTE Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 45: 9flats.com PTE Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Airbnb Inc.

Exhibit 49: Airbnb Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Airbnb Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Airbnb Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 52: Airbnb Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Expedia Group Inc.

Exhibit 53: Expedia Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Expedia Group Inc. -Key news

Exhibit 56: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Hotelplan Management AG

Exhibit 58: Hotelplan Management AG - Overview

Exhibit 59: Hotelplan Management AG - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Hotelplan Management AG - Key offerings

10.8 MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Exhibit 61: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 NOVASOL AS

Exhibit 65: NOVASOL AS - Overview

Exhibit 66: NOVASOL AS - Product and service

Exhibit 67: NOVASOL AS - Key offerings

10.10 Oravel Stays Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Oravel Stays Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Oravel Stays Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Oravel Stays Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 TripAdvisor LLC

Exhibit 71: TripAdvisor LLC - Overview

Exhibit 72: TripAdvisor LLC - Business segments

Exhibit 73: TripAdvisor LLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: TripAdvisor LLC - Segment focus

10.12 Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Exhibit 75: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

