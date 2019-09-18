Vacation Rentals And Noise - There's A Sensor For That

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Properties and NoiseAware have partnered to enhance community relations and homeowner peace of mind in a notoriously restrictive city for short term rentals, South Lake Tahoe. Buckingham Vacation Rentals, a full-service property management company, is known for luxury rentals with a focus on excellent guest services.

Buckingham's focus on their guests transfers into the community they operate in. To ensure the neighborhoods they share with full-time residents remain protected, they've adopted NoiseAware's noise detection and prevention technology. NoiseAware provides homes with a smart home, privacy-safe, Indoor and Outdoor Noise Sensor that helps Buckingham proactively handle noise issues before they become a problem. NoiseAware monitors for sustained decibel levels and alerts Buckingham when a threshold has been breached.

"It's been a priority for both companies to set the standard in short term vacation rentals and continue to protect neighbors, tenants, and guests from noise complaints and disturbances or unruly nightly guests. The onus should never be on a neighbor to call or complain about noise coming from one of our homes. We won't let it get that far," says Marni Coyle, Managing Partner of Buckingham Properties.

With NoiseAware, Buckingham can:

Predict and prevent noise issues in real-time and alert guests before noise escalates

Address the trash and parking issues which often stem from noise

Protect community livelihood by eliminating potential problems and disturbances

"The team at Buckingham Properties is proud that many of our clients become 'repeat guests,' and our team loves to welcome them home again," says Marni.

About NoiseAware: NoiseAware started in 2015 when the co-founders, Andrew and David, met a few weeks after one of David's Airbnb guests had thrown a disastrous weekend-long party costing him $30,000 in fallout losses. NoiseAware is the only Privacy-Safe property management solution that prevents unexpected costs caused by improper guest activity, improves customers' reputations among communities, and defends against false complaints with historical data. NoiseAware combines innovate smart sensors with noise detection technology to alert managers before it's too late. For more information visit: www.noiseaware.io

