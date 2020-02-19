VacationRenter and Outdoorsy Partner to Bring Easy RV Access to Millions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VacationRenter , a company that aggregates the best vacation rental listings from around the web, and Outdoorsy , the world's largest and most trusted peer-to-peer RV rental platform, today announced a partnership to make personalized, easy-to-book vacations more accessible than ever. With 73% of Americans saying they prefer a road trip over flying, this partnership is helping travelers make that preference a reality.

Outdoorsy's full inventory of RVs, trailers, campervans and more will now be available to book through VacationRenter across more than 4,800 cities in 11 countries. Travelers will have more individual, family, and pet-friendly rental options than ever before so they can truly find the accommodations they want. Outdoorsy's peer-to-peer model offers travelers better access to more trustworthy RV rentals through those who share the same passion for being on the go.

"We're on a mission to make memorable outdoor experiences accessible to everyone," said Colin Gardiner, Chief Revenue Officer for Outdoorsy. "Partnering with VacationRenter is an optimal way for us to make our 40,000+ global RV rental options accessible to as many vacationers as possible. We're thrilled to combine forces to show even more travelers in the vacation rental space the ease in which you can personalize your trip, itinerary and price point when booking an Outdoorsy RV trip."

VacationRenter has already helped more than 20 million travelers find their perfect rentals through the use of automation and machine learning. The partnership with Outdoorsy allows it to expand its inventory to ensure travelers can plan the perfect vacation whether they want to stay put or hit the open road.

"We're constantly looking for ways to add unique value to the millions of travelers who use VacationRenter every month," said Marco del Rosario, Chief Operating Officer of VacationRenter. "We're excited to partner with Outdoorsy to provide our travelers with a new type of accommodation experience that they can take on the go."

Learn more about the partnership on the VacationRenter blog .

About VacationRenter

VacationRenter brings all rental options from the leading travel sites together in one place and showcases only the best results, eliminating the need to spend hours searching and scrolling. VacationRenter uses automation and AI to help travelers find the perfect vacation rental. For more information, visit www.vacationrenter.com .

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the world's largest and most trusted peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54 million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial freedom. With hundreds of thousands of rental days booked and a rapidly expanding global fleet of unique outdoor vehicles and experiences, we're here to power life's best moments outside. Connect with us at www.outdoorsy.com or come along for the ride on our Never Idle Journal .

