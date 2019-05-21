VacationRenter Hits Exponential Growth and Plans International Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VacationRenter, a company that aggregates the best vacation rentals from top sites to help travelers find the perfect place to stay, is announcing explosive growth and plans to expand internationally. The startup, which announced a $100 million gross booking value run rate last May, expects to book over $600 million this year. The company recently surpassed 50,000 bookings per month.



VacationRenter's growth is a reflection of making the time-consuming, rental search process easier and seamless for travelers. Using automation and AI, VacationRenter pulls the best available options from the top vacation rental sites and showcases only the best results. It also offers resources such as travel guides, price trends, rental options, nearby attractions and proprietary reports to help travelers plan the best trip for the best value.



The company, focused on being the best place to find a vacation rental, will now take its mission global. Over the coming months, the startup will begin rolling out features such as localizing content, bringing on new partners and adding new currencies.



In its first year, VacationRenter has built an experienced team and successfully attracted top talent like Marco del Rosario, who spent five and a half years at Google focused on travel partnerships and products. At VacationRenter, del Rosario led product, marketing and partnerships as Head of Growth in his first eight months before stepping in as COO last month.

"Vacation rentals are a fantastic option for travelers, but it's hard to find the perfect one," said del Rosario. "Our growth to date is a testament to the service we provide travelers, and we look forward to expanding and making VacationRenter more accessible to international travelers over the next year."



The growth in the past year positions VacationRenter to look toward the future – one that includes bringing on additional executive leadership, expanding the team, and continuing to build smarter ways for travelers to find their perfect rentals through automation and AI. VacationRenter was built inside Wilbur Labs, a San Francisco-based startup studio that announced $3M in financing for VacationRenter last year.

"Automation is changing how companies can help consumers – and how fast companies can scale," said Wilbur Labs co-founder David Kolodny. "VacationRenter is a great example of that, and we're excited to double down on our investment as the company enters a new phase of growth with an independent team that has deep travel expertise."



