VacationRenter Recognized as Top Online Travel Service in Three Award Wins

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VacationRenter, a company that aggregates and displays only the best vacation rental listings, announced today that it is the winner of three industry awards:

Gold for Startup of the Year in Consumer Products in the Golden Bridge Awards

in Consumer Products in the Golden Bridge Awards Gold for Online Travel Services: Trip Planning in the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

in the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards Silver for Online Travel Services: Website in the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

The Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, and a variety of other categories selected by experts from around the world.

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards celebrate the best in travel, assessing everything from design to marketing to services. Their Trip Planning category of Online Services seeks to find the top performers that are helping travelers plan and book their trips online, and their Website category selects the top overall online travel experience. Judges are composed of a list of top travel industry professionals encouraged to compare each entry against a long standard of excellence established by Travel Weekly.

In its second year, VacationRenter has already helped tens of millions of travelers find their perfect vacation rental by creating a seamless online search experience. The company is revolutionizing the vacation rental industry through the use of automation and AI by presenting travelers the best accommodations available.

"We are obsessed with the traveler journey and making the search process as seamless as possible," said Marco del Rosario, COO at VacationRenter. "We've already helped tens of millions find the perfect rental, and we're excited to continue investing in our technology to help even more travelers around the world."

In 2019, VacationRenter introduced new ranking methods, additional proprietary geospatial data to power local relevance, expert travel guides, and smart destination pages that include data on price trends to help connect travelers with the perfect rental. They are currently expanding globally by localizing content, adding additional currencies, and bringing on additional international partners.

For more information, visit the VacationRenter blog.

About VacationRenter

VacationRenter brings all the rental options from leading travel sites together in one place and showcases only the best results, eliminating the need to spend hours searching and scrolling across many travel sites. VacationRenter was born inside Wilbur Labs, a San Francisco-based startup studio, and uses automation and AI to help travelers find the perfect vacation rental. For more information, visit www.vacationrenter.com .

About Wilbur Labs

Wilbur Labs is a startup studio founded by a team of San Francisco-based ex-Googlers who believe growth should be driven by data and automation. Wilbur Labs leverages their proprietary marketing technology and shared resources to shorten the time it takes to launch and scale companies. For more information, visit www.wilburlabs.com .

