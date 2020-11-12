Vacations at Exclusive Sonoma and Costa Rica Villas, and Fishing Trip with Baseball Legend Lou Piniella Highlight Spero Foundation Online Charity Auction

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchless experiences up for bid. The Spero Foundation, which works to provide support and services for survivors of human trafficking and their families, will hold a special online auction from November 16th to November 20th through the OneCause www.OneCause.com platform.

Among the highly desirable items in the auction:

Five days at a Luxury Wine-Country Villa Suitable for Six in Sonoma, CA , replete with a Private Chef.

, replete with a Private Chef. Seven Days at an Ocean View Private Luxury Villa in Costa Rica for 10 People with Five King Bedrooms all with Accompanying Ensuite Bathrooms.

for 10 People with Five King Bedrooms all with Accompanying Ensuite Bathrooms. Fishing for Six People with Yankees and Reds Baseball Legend Lou Piniella Aboard his Personal Boat in Tampa, FL.

Invitation to--and VIP experience for--the Country Music Association Awards.

Steakhouse dinner with sportscaster and former football star Tiki Barber .

. A bottle of #1-Rated "Pappy Van Winkle," the Coveted and Award-Winning Spirit Considered the Holy Grail of Bourbons.

The proceeds will go toward scholarships, financial assistance, mental and physical health programs, employment help and housing costs for survivors working to forge new, safe lives for themselves and their families. Additionally, the funds will help subsidize subscriptions to AMO, a communications app that provides 24-hour protection from pedophiles and sex offenders, especially to those who are the most vulnerable after rescue. In return, AMO will donate a portion of its profits to the Spero Foundation.

Sex trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the world. According to the United Nations' International Labor Organization, there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally. The U.S. Department of State estimates that 14,500 to 17,500 people are trafficked into the U.S. each year, and 99% are women and young girls.

"My voice and hope were taken from me, but through people's generous support of the Spero Foundation, I can hope and heal and will speak my truth," says Jane Guerino, a survivor of sex trafficking, who appeared on the 2019 Emmy-winning PBS documentary "Close to Home: Human Trafficking, The Survivor Story." She serves as the Foundation's Executive Director and is a member of The New Abolitionists, which seeks to end trafficking and exploitation.

The virtual auction will begin November 16th at 12pm ET and end November 20th at 9pm ET. To registers, bidders can sign in at https://one.bidpal.net/spero or text spero to 243725.

Press Contact

Diane Blackman / BRPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Spero Foundation