VACATIONS BY RAIL® EXPANDS GLOBAL COLLECTION WITH NEW RAIL EXPERIENCES FOR 2026 AND BEYOND

Expanded Global Collection Features New Rail Tours Across Europe, Australia, and the UK for 2026 and Beyond

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacations By Rail®, a premier small group and independent tour operator and the trusted authority on rail, announces an exciting expansion of its worldwide itineraries for 2026 and beyond. Featuring new rail journeys across Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia, these immersive tours offer travelers unforgettable ways to experience iconic destinations by train.

Highlights of the Expanded Collection

The new collection includes standout itineraries such as Best of London & Paris by Rail, connecting two legendary cities with seamless high-speed travel, and Tales of England: London, Stonehenge & Shakespeare, cultural journey through England's historic landmarks. Looking ahead to 2027, Scotland: A Land of Myth & Legend will celebrate the country's dramatic landscapes and folklore. In Australia, travelers can embark on Ultimate Australia & the Ghan, a legendary rail adventure through the heart of the continent, or Treasures of Australia & the Indian Pacific, a coast-to-coast experience paired with vibrant cities and natural wonders.

Limited-Time Offers

To mark the launch of these new tours, Vacations By Rail is offering a limited-time Cyber Sale running now through December 15, with savings of up to $500 per person on select 2026 escorted and independent vacations. Travelers booking river cruises during this period can also upgrade to a top deck cabin for half price, making this the perfect opportunity to secure a spot on one of these extraordinary journeys.

For more details on Vacations By Rail®, to explore these new itineraries, or to book your next adventure, visit www.vacationsbyrail.com or call (877) 929-7245 to speak with a rail specialist. Follow Vacations By Rail® on Instagram and Facebook at @vacationsbyrail.

About Vacations by Rail

Vacations By Rail® is a premier small group and independent tour operator and the trusted authority on rail. Vacations By Rail offers adventurers a complete range of itineraries, including the largest selection of independent rail vacations, escorted rail tours, and rail and cruise vacations. Vacations By Rail is part of UK-based Great Rail Journeys, an award-winning tour operator with 50 years of experience designing global train vacations. For additional information on Vacations By Rail and its collection of rail tours, visit www.vacationsbyrail.com.

SOURCE Vacations by Rail