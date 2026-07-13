VACATIONS BY RAIL® REBRANDS TO GREAT RAIL JOURNEYS, BRINGING ICONIC RAIL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE TO THE US MARKET AS DEMAND FOR RAIL TRAVEL SURGES

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacations By Rail® is rebranding to Great Rail Journeys, bringing together its established U.S. presence with its parent brand to deliver a stronger, more global integrated rail travel proposition for the North American market.

While the brand name changes, the fundamentals remain. The same Chicago-based team, easy booking processes and excellent standards will continue. Plus, they are now supported by an expanded range of vacations and have increased access to premium itineraries.

The Great Rail Journeys brand now offers the U.S. market more than 230 escorted and independent itineraries worldwide, spanning iconic European rail journeys, long-haul destinations, and an expanded range of premium experiences. This includes new products like the Premium Glacier Express: Switzerland's Alpine Icons, designed to meet growing demand for upscale, experience-led travel.

By consolidating under one global brand, Great Rail Journeys simplifies the proposition while strengthening its vacation range, brand recognition, and customer confidence. Trade partners will benefit from broader inventories, clearer positioning, and the ability to offer clients more destinations and premium upgrade options within a single, trusted framework.

"Uniting our brands creates a stronger platform for growth in the U.S. market," said Dave Riley, CEO of Great Rail Journeys. "For our travel agent partners, this is about making it easier to sell escorted and independent vacations—giving clients access to something greater: more choice, more destinations, and more premium experiences, all backed by the same trusted team."

For more information, visit www.greatrail.com/us or contact your Great Rail Journeys sales representative.

SOURCE Great Rail Journeys