Vacaville Fire Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

VACAVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents being impacted by the fires near Vacaville.

The grass fire that began on Tuesday afternoon is now threatening homes and forcing residents to evacuate, creating an immediate need for secure locations where personal belongings can be stored.

"This fire is quickly burning through brush and heavy vegetation," stated Chris Trudell, U-Haul Company of West Sacramento president. "With evacuation orders in place, we want to be good neighbors. We are in a position to help by providing our available storage units at no cost for one month."

Three area facilities have been made available to assist those in need. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vaca Valley

2221 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Vacaville, CA 95688

(707) 474-4387

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vacaville

1240 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Vacaville, CA 95688

(707) 446-0757

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodland

1600 Tide Court

Woodland, CA 95776

(530) 419-5223

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

