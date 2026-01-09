Vacca Family Law Group Drives Qualified HNW Leads with Authority-Led Website Redesign by Digital Silk

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacca Family Law Group, a boutique family law firm serving affluent individuals with complex financial assets, has reported major gains in traffic and engagement following the launch of its redesigned website, created by award-winning digital agency Digital Silk. The new platform elevates attorney authority, strengthens SEO foundations for high-intent discovery, and streamlines user journeys to increase qualified inquiries supporting the firm's growth goals in the high-net-worth (HNW) segment.

Digital Silk, a global digital agency known for crafting high-performance websites and brand experiences, is proud to announce the successful relaunch of Vacca Family Law Group's corporate website. Designed to reflect the firm's premium positioning and evolving brand, the new experience speaks directly to HNW prospects seeking discretion, clarity, and confidence while positioning founder Andrea Vacca as a trusted authority in collaborative divorce and private family law matters.

After a prior vendor delivered a subpar solution, Vacca Family Law Group required more than a visual refresh. The website needed to function as a measurable growth asset one that strengthened credibility, improved engagement signals, and supported conversions through clear pathways and refined messaging.

Key Upgrades Include:

Authority-Led Messaging & Positioning: Structured the experience to elevate Andrea Vacca's expertise in collaborative divorce and private family law, with premium-oriented messaging aligned to HNW expectations.





Engagement-Driven UX & Conversion Pathways: Rebuilt navigation and page hierarchy to help users self-identify quickly, explore services with confidence, and move toward action through stronger (yet discreet) CTAs.





SEO Foundation for Long-Term Growth: Implemented best practices across site structure, on-page optimization, and content mapping support to strengthen visibility for high-intent searches.





Scalable WordPress CMS & Content Flexibility: Delivered a modular WordPress build designed for ongoing updates, growth, and future marketing initiatives, supporting expanded content such as resources and downloadable guidance.





Delivered a modular WordPress build designed for ongoing updates, growth, and future marketing initiatives, supporting expanded content such as resources and downloadable guidance. Performance & Mobile-First Experience: Built and QA'd for a polished, responsive experience across devices, reinforcing credibility and improving engagement for modern users.

Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk, stated: "Vacca Family Law Group needed a digital experience that matched the discretion, sophistication, and trust required by high-net-worth audiences. By leading with authority, strengthening search foundations, and refining conversion pathways, we created a website built to attract more qualified prospects while reinforcing credibility at every touchpoint."

Post-Launch Performance

Since its relaunch on August 14, 2025, the new website has delivered significant improvements when comparing Aug 14–Dec 14, 2025 to the prior period:

+105.1% increase in active users





+75.91% increase in engaged sessions





+12.9% increase in views per session

Beyond the metrics, the redesigned experience has strengthened brand credibility for affluent audiences, encouraged deeper exploration of services through improved pathways and content structure, and created a scalable foundation for ongoing SEO and marketing growth.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a global digital web design agency that crafts high-performance digital experiences. Specializing in brand strategy, website design, and marketing innovation, Digital Silk helps companies strengthen their online presence and achieve measurable business growth.

