Vaccibody moving forward with Cancer Neoantigen Vaccine Trial

Vaccibody, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies, is a leader in the rapidly developing field of individualized therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting solid tumors. In this personalized medicine approach, each patient receives a unique DNA vaccine with up to 20 neoepitopes delivered by the PharmaJet Stratis® needle-free device, in combination with standard of care checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The individualized medicine will be tested in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, renal, bladder or head and neck cancer.

"We are pleased that Vaccibody has again chosen our PharmaJet Stratis device to deliver their personalized cancer neoantigen vaccine due to its positive effect on their previous DNA based HPV vaccine candidate," said Ron Lowy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PharmaJet Inc. "We continue to be proud to be part of the pharmaceutical industry's focus on treating multiple types of cancer. This is another example of how our needle-free devices are helping novel DNA technologies move successfully from pre-clinical studies into early and late stage clinical trials."

About PharmaJet

Based in Golden, Colorado, PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free devices as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The innovative Stratis® Injector has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The PharmaJet Needle-free Injectors are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. For more information, visit www.pharmajet.com.

