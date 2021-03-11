Vaccinate4Love - Grassroots Public Awareness Campaign Launches to Help Overcome Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

Dr. Jacqueline Jones, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon in Manhattan and Brooklyn, one of the country's "Top Doctors," and co-founder of Vaccinate4Love, says: "There is no way medical professionals can predict the degree of severity of Covid-19 on each individual. Some people in their twenties can contract the virus and their symptoms are no more severe than the common cold. For others in the same age group with the similar profiles, the disease can be fatal. There's only one way to make this terrible disease go away," Dr. Jones continues. "As a community, as a nation, as a world, for our loved ones, we all need to vaccinate."

The story behind the campaign

The story of the campaign began this January when Dr. Jones was between surgeries in the OR. As she discussed the vaccine with the nurses and doctors who were working with her, she was shocked that several expressed nervousness about taking the vaccine.

"If highly trained medical professionals were hesitant, what about everyone else?" she wondered. "These people had been through the worst of it. Last April and May, they were deployed to the hardest hit places such as Elmhurst, Queens, and the Bronx. They had seen the devastation up close, yet still had reservations."

On the medical advisory board of Castle Connolly Top Doctors, Dr. Jones used her position to ignite her mission. "Each year, Castle Connolly compiles a list of the nation's Top Doctors – the top 7% of doctors in the United States. We sent out an email to them and asked them to endorse a statement encouraging everyone, all Americans, to take the vaccine. 1,200 of the Top Doctors in America signed on."

Going viral in the right way

Then, wanting to take these top doctors' advice to a broad swath of Americans, she reached out to her long-time patient and friend, Davia Temin, who runs a strategic marketing and crisis consultancy and coaches leaders and boards globally, to help create a viral public awareness campaign. Davia brought in Creative Director Victor DeCastro and Brand Strategist/Writer Roger Chiocchi, as well as her entire Temin and Company team – all on a pro bono basis – and the #Vaccinate4Love: Doctors' Orders campaign "Don't Hesitate. Vaccinate." was born.

Says Ms. Temin, co-founder of the campaign, "We've experienced a terrible physical and emotional toll over the last year, and trust has been weakened in so many ways. Now we have an emerging way out. Science has given us this gift, but love will help us accept it. After all, it is love for our families, our communities, ourselves, and the world that gives us motivation. That's what we hope our campaign can highlight."

#Vaccinate4Love is a public awareness campaign highlighting the 1,200 Castle Connolly Top Doctors' advice who have endorsed it. The website (vaccinate4love.org) provides free resources, advice and news on Covid-19, FAQs, and downloadable #Vaccinate4Love graphics and posts to share on social media, as well as Zoom virtual background images, posters, and more. Frames are also available on our Facebook page.

Strategic partners and sponsors, as well as endorsers, are already joining the movement and introducing it to their own communities across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Join us!

Go to vaccinate4love.org for more information and free resources.

Follow #Vaccinate4Love on:

About

We are a group of the nation's top physicians and communications strategists who have joined forces to mount a public awareness campaign urging patients and communities to not hesitate, but vaccinate as early as possible, for their own benefit, their families, their communities, and the world.

Co-founded by Dr. Jacqueline Jones and Davia Temin, we are joined by Creative Director Victor DeCastro and Brand Strategist/Writer Roger Chiocchi as well as Temin and Company strategists Rachel Clarke, Trang Mar, Suzanne Oaks Brownstein, Amy Cao, and Maria Matveeva. For more information, please call Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or go to our website https://vaccinate4love.org.

