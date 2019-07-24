Vaccine Adjuvants Market Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis Report, 2028 | Key Players: SEPPIC, Brenntag Biosector, SPI Pharma, Novavax, & Aphios: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next ten years. Rapid surge in this market is credited to the high-end demand for effective and low cost vaccines. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases & zoonotic disorders, ever-increasing geriatric population, rising vulnerability towards genetic diseases, and rising number of resistant pathogens are expected to drive market demand for vaccine adjuvants in the upcoming years. Globally, vaccine adjuvants market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next decade, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of vaccine adjuvants.

Additionally, higher approval rate by local & international organization in veterinary sector owing to the proven long lasting results of vaccine adjuvants and higher performance in comparison with the traditional vaccines are likely positively affect market growth. Soaring demand for advanced analytical techniques for treatment of infectious diseases & zoonotic disorders is predicted to favor market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, surging need for fewer intrusive surgeries and introduction of disposable instruments is projected to foster the growth of vaccine adjuvants market over the forecast period.

The recent technological advancement coupled with development of the novel products & techniques such as new vaccine antigens are expected to provide platform for the sustained growth of vaccine adjuvants market in the upcoming years. An adjuvant is termed as antigen, which is derived to improve capability of vaccine to induce protection against infection. Thus, adjuvants are typically added to vaccines in order to amplify their capability to influence long-term protection and safety against any kind of infections.

The vaccine adjuvants market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the product type such as adjuvant emulsions, pathogen components, combination adjuvants, and particulate adjuvants. Adjuvant emulsions segment is growing rapidly in this market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of adjuvant emulsions segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration and growing preference by healthcare professionals.

This market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical & medicine sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the vaccine adjuvants market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising healthcare spending by local governments, rapid advancement in healthcare sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the vaccine adjuvants market are Adjuvance Technologies Inc., Adjuvatis Corp., Brenntag AG, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Invivogen, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novavax, Inc., Oz Biosciences Co., Seppic (Air Liquide) Co., and Vaxliant, LLC.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Vaccine Adjuvants from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Vaccine Adjuvants market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Vaccine Adjuvants including:

SEPPIC



SDA BIO



Brenntag Biosector



SPI Pharma



MVP Laboratories



Tj Kaiwei



Novavax



Zhuoyue



Aphios



GSK



CSL Limited



Avanti Polar Lipids

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Oral



Subcutaneous



Intramuscular



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants (Research Applications, Commercial Applications)



Human Vaccine Adjuvants (Research Applications, Commercial Applications)

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

