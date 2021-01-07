Vaccine Clinics at AHEPA HUD Section 202 Affordable Senior Housing Communities Rollout Jan. 8

"The vaccine is to be celebrated," AMC President and CEO Steve Beck said.

To date, 28 vaccination clinics at AMC communities located in 14 cities are scheduled in January and early February. Cities include: Albuquerque, N.M.; Ankeny, Iowa; Beavercreek, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbia, S.C.; Daytona Beach, Fla.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Merrillville, Ind.; Milford, Ohio; Mishawaka, Ind.; North Miami, Fla.; Pensacola, Fla.; St. Louis, Mo.; and West Palm Beach, Fla.

The first clinic will be held Jan. 8 at AHEPA 113 Senior Apartments, Beavercreek, Ohio .

"The vaccine is to be celebrated, and we appreciate the federal government for making affordable elderly housing communities a priority in the initial phase of distribution," AMC President and CEO Beck said. "We have collaborated with these pharmacies to ensure we are prepared properly for the distribution of the vaccine in our communities, based upon each state's order of prioritization, to help protect one of our nation's most vulnerable populations and to limit the virus's spread."

"AHEPA is a service organization of Greek Americans and philhellenes that has always sought to give back to the community since its founding in Atlanta in 1922," AHEPA National Housing Corporation President Carl Hollister said. "As volunteers serving on our local housing boards, AHEPA members are proud to be doing their part to help care for our nation's vulnerable seniors."

Beck added, "Covid fatigue is real. I am proud of our personnel who ensured our residents continued to have safe access to the vital supportive services they need to live independently during this pandemic. It is a testament to their training and experience in the field."

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program is a public-private partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Walgreens, CVS, and Managed Health Care Associates, Inc., that will provide end-to-end management of the vaccination process. As participants in the program, affordable senior housing providers such as AMC are coordinating with these pharmacies to bring vaccine distribution directly to residents, staff, and volunteers on-site and at no cost to the housing community.

AHEPA Senior Apartments communities offer very low-income seniors over the age of 62 residential apartment-home living with voluntary supportive services they may need to continue to live independently as they age. The services may include meal services, transportation assistance, fitness and wellness programs, housekeeping assistance, and health services.

AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company (AMC) is a mission-driven, nationwide provider of affordable independent senior living and affordable assisted living communities. It has developed and manages 91 affordable independent senior living communities in 20 states that are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 202 program. AMC, through its subsidiary, Hellenic Senior Living, Inc., also administers four affordable-assisted living communities (AALFs) located in Indiana.

AMC is a subsidiary of AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) and is based in Fishers, Ind.

