Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market worth $4.59 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market research report on "Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market– By Services (Storage, Packaging, and Transportation), By Packaging Methods (Dry Ice, Liquid Nitrogen, Gel Packs), Industry Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2028."

According to the latest market research report the global vaccine cold chain logistics market size was valued at US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.59 Billion in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Well-defined cold chain infrastructure and established vaccine supply networks are essential to maintain the potency of vaccines/drugs. In the healthcare industry, cold supply chain logistics is one of the important parts of temperature-controlled shipping and storage of pharmaceutical products such as vaccines, and it can maintain the quality and safety of vaccines. Recent technological advancements aid in the innovation and development of vaccine cold chain logistics services.

The growth of the Vaccine cold chain logistics market can be credited to various factors, such as the surging demand for mRNA based Vaccine, increasing need for efficacious cold chain logistics services to maintain the quality of products, high demand for infectious diseases vaccines, growing awareness among people about health & wellness, advancements in the packaging and transportation technologies, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing R&D investments to develop vaccine storage facilities. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased the demand for vaccine storage services, and hence, the pharmaceutical companies invested their efforts in developing cold chain logistics. Therefore, the rising R&D initiatives will likely offer new growth opportunities for the vaccine cold chain logistics market in the next few years. However, the high operational costs and the lack of standardized protocols for maintaining cold chain transportation are expected to hinder the market expansion during the forecast years.

The prominent players in the Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics industry include:

Cryoport (U.S.), DHL Express (Germany), GAC (Dubai), Lynden International Logistics (Canada), PAREXEL (U.S.), United Parcel Service (UPS Healthcare U.S.), DB Schenker (Germany), Yusen Logistics (U.S.), DB Schenker, CEVA Logistics, Q1 Scientific, Marken Ltd., AmeriCold Logistics LLC, FedEx Corporation, Yamato Logistics, and Other Prominent Players.

The increasing investments by players in vaccine development programs, expanding pharmaceutical sector, developing cold supply chain services, and the rising government efforts to establish COVID-19 vaccines will offer promising growth opportunities for the market players operating in the vaccine cold supply chain logistics market.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Octo 2021, Marken, the clinical trial logistics operation with UPS Healthcare (U.S.), expanded its global network to support rising demand for its clinical drug supply chain services, specifically for cell & gene clinical trials.

In Jul 2021, PAREXEL (U.S.), a leading global biopharmaceutical services provider, merged with EQT IX fund and private business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management for US$8.5 billion based on the company's strong growth trajectory.

In May 2021, United Parcel Service (U.S.) consolidated all its cold-chain logistics and delivery services into a dedicated global operation that falls under the Atlanta-based company's UPS Healthcare umbrella.

In Feb 2021, Renergen, South African natural gas and helium producer, started producing helium-powered ultra-cold mobile freezers to store the Covid Vaccine.

Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Regional Analysis: North America majorly contributed to the vaccine cold chain logistics market in 2021 owing to the surging government initiatives for logistics infrastructure and the growing demand for cold chain storages systems. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period (2022-2030) due to the increasing demand for vaccines, rising R&D investments for pharmaceutical industry developments, and well-developed healthcare infrastructures. Factors such as the technological advancements in the storage and packaging of pharma products, high demand for cold chain systems, and the growing innovations in the pharmaceutical sector have made China a top market for cold chain logistics.

The Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Segments

The Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 by Services

Storage

Packaging

Transportation

The Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 by Packaging Methods

Dry Ice

Liquid Nitrogen

Gel Packs

The Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 by Mode of Transportation

Ground

Air

Ocean

The Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 by Holding Temperature Range

Vaccines Requiring Refrigerated Temperature

Vaccines Requiring Frozen Temperature

Vaccines Requiring Cryogenic Temperature

The Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 by Container

Active Containers

Passive Containers

The Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 by Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2028

U.S.

Canada

Europe Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2028

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2028

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2028

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2028

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

