Vaccine Company to be acquired by Lilly to advance best-in-class vaccine candidates for Epstein-Barr Virus and other infectious diseases

Lead program is a Phase 1-ready EBV vaccine candidate with potential to prevent infectious mononucleosis and the serious long-term conditions associated with EBV infection

BETHESDA, Md., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccine Company, Inc. (Vaccine Company), a privately held pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for infectious diseases, today announced entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Lilly.

Vaccine Company's proprietary In Vivo Nanoparticle (IVN) technologies are designed to enable the antigen display known to elicit durable immune responses associated with virus-like particle vaccines, while avoiding the manufacturing burden of traditional VLP production. The company is advancing a broad preclinical pipeline spanning multiple viral pathogens; the lead program applies this technology to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) with a five-antigen Phase 1-ready candidate. Given the growing evidence linking EBV to multiple sclerosis and several malignancies, a prophylactic vaccine could prevent not only acute infectious mononucleosis but also the long-term neurological and oncological consequences that may follow infection.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will acquire Vaccine Company, and Vaccine Company equity holders could receive up to $1.55 billion in cash, inclusive of an upfront payment and subsequent payments payable upon the achievement of specified clinical and commercial milestones.

"Our pipeline of programs, coupled with our proprietary In Vivo Nanoparticle (IVN) technologies, have the potential for global impact," said Susan Silbermann, MBA, MA, Chief Executive Officer of Vaccine Company, "Together with Lilly, we will be positioned to advance our science, move programs through development, and ultimately deliver vaccines to people around the world."

"Epstein-Barr virus is among the most prevalent human viruses in the world, yet we do not yet have a vaccine against it. Vaccine Company has built a platform we believe may be capable of changing that," said Daniel M. Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific and product officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories. "The case for prevention extends well beyond infectious mononucleosis itself — evidence now links EBV to multiple sclerosis and several malignancies and interrupting that chain earlier could meaningfully reduce the long-term burden of these diseases."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Lazard is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Cooley LLP is acting as legal counsel to Vaccine Company.

About Vaccine Company

Vaccine Company is a privately held pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company founded to bring next-generation antigen engineering to vaccine science. The company's proprietary In Vivo Nanoparticle (IVN) technologies are designed to combine the strengths of mRNA and virus-like particle approaches to enable durable, multivalent immune responses to challenging viral targets. Vaccine Company is advancing a pipeline of preclinical and IND-enabling programs, led by a vaccine candidate for the prevention of infectious mononucleosis caused by Epstein-Barr virus. The company was founded in 2022 by ARCH Venture Partners. Luma Group joined as co-founding investor, with further backing from Pfizer Ventures, Wellcome Trust, Lilly Ventures, and Global Health Investment Corporation.

Contact Information

Morgan Warners, FGS Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaccine Company