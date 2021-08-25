Vaccine Holdouts dubbed "VHO" (pronounced voo) by Texas Startup Traceperts LLC

"A "VHO" isn't just someone whose hesitant, not even an "anti vaxxer". "A "VHO" is a vaccine holdout who has consciously made a decision to not take the vaccine," says Lee Gibbons-Roberts, CEO of Traceperts, LLC. "They have a reason they connect to". VHO's align themselves with this reason and leave little room for convincing otherwise." Gibbons-Roberts stated.

The Texas technology firm hired behaviorists to find out what fuels the thinking of a VHO? and learned that VHO's "cycle" information that is read, heard, or even imagined. Witnessing rising hospitalizations, surging variants, or even the nation beginning to shift back to pre-quarantine mitigation strategies, does little to persuade a "VHO" into getting vaccinated. "They will have to be personally affected or see the house of cards fall down around them, before being vaccinated, or not" Gibbons-Roberts said.

The registered survey, "©Are you a VHO" is so comprehensive that the company is currently looking for a much larger platform to roll it out on. The startup says that the 90 plus million unvaccinated must be "forensically" sorted. The CEO believes current surveys and polling are repetitive and stagnant on "hair thin" numbers, she said.

Begging the "unvaccinated" to roll up their sleeves at this point is mundane, which is why this survey is game changer. It lists reasons a VHO might closely connect to. Gibbons-Roberts says she herself was a VHO until vaccinating two months ago after her Covid diagnosis, and delta began to surge. Her reason: natural immunity beliefs.

The startup CEO says she still follows recommendations from the CDC but believes a comprehensive research survey like "©Are you a VHO?" will help with mixed and untimely messaging. "You had the "Great unmasking of America" then two months later the "Great re-masking", just the messaging that aids the reasons VHO's connect to." Gibbons-Roberts stated.

