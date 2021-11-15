Vaccine Mandate Creates Best Opportunity for Small Manufacturers to Gain Workers

ASBURY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fran Brunelle, President of Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers, Inc. recently discussed how the vaccine mandate is creating the best opportunity in decades for small manufacturers to gain workers.­­­­­­­

The vaccine mandate creates a huge opportunity for small manufacturers to gain needed workers. But they need to act NOW. Many people don't want the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Many don't need it because they have antibodies. Others simply don't want the government telling them what to do with their own bodies.

Manufacturers should be thinking of what functions they need to hire for. Once they know what positions need to be filled, they should post on free social media venues the fact that they're hiring for those functions, and not requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment. If they have a career page on their website, this would also be a good place to insert this information so it's very easy to find. Manufacturers might even consider adding this to their home page as an alert to visitors.

Manufacturers who are proactive about ensuring access to future skilled labor are valued higher than those that don't. See our article on Business Valuation to learn about 15 factors that affect manufacturing business valuation.

The courts may ultimately squash the mandate. However, small manufacturers should be touting the benefits of working for a smaller firm to potential workers, including the following:

In a smaller company, it's easier to interact with C-Suite executives and owners. The employees are more visible.

Employees can generally contribute more ideas in a smaller firm, without having layers of management to sift through to make improvements.

Employees often get to wear more hats in a small company, thus providing them with more valuable experience and cross-training.

Small companies are generally more flexible for needed time off.

There's more visibility into what it takes to be an entrepreneur at smaller firms

Small firms facilitate more comradery and strong relationship building. Fewer people means you get to know people better.

Many machinists have never worked for a smaller manufacturer and don't understand the above benefits. The vast majority of US manufacturers are small. By highlighting their strengths, they can win over the bigger players.

