Vaccine research market to grow at a CAGR of 9.88% from 2022 to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vaccine research market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.59 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.88%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Creative Biogene Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccine Research Market 2023-2027

Vaccine research market Insights -

Segments: End-user (Public and Private), age group (pediatric and adult), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Major Drivers - The high prevalence of infectious diseases drives the growth of the vaccine research market. The impact of infectious diseases has often been devastating in developing countries. This is due to the poor healthcare infrastructure, leading to a high number of fatalities, particularly in the pediatric population, and hampering economic growth and development.

As a result of the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases, vendors are heavily investing in the R&D of vaccines. Furthermore, the need for novel vaccines to prevent several emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, is increasing. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The adoption of AI to speed up the R&D of vaccines is an emerging trend in the market.

Key challenges - The high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The vaccine research market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Vaccine research market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Creative Biogene Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

