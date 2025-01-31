Vaccine Research Market to Grow by USD 21.4 Billion (2024-2028), High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Boosting the Market, with AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global vaccine research market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. High prevalence of infectious diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of ai to speed up r and d of vaccines. However, high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., Creative Biogene, CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccine research market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Vaccine Research Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., Creative Biogene, CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The vaccine research market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on immunization programs and the development of new vaccines for various diseases. Clinical trials are underway for therapeutic vaccines against cancer, allergies, physiological disorders, and infectious diseases like pneumonia and meningitis. Pregnant individuals are also being considered for vaccines during gestational age. Key areas of vaccine development include self-antigens, adjuvants, animal studies, and the production of conjugate, recombinant, live attenuated, toxoid, and inactivated vaccines. Vaccines are being developed for routine use, such as diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis, influenza, typhoid, and meningococcal diseases, as well as recommended or required vaccines for pediatric and adult use. Vaccine manufacturers, genomic research centers, academic institutions, and private laboratories are leading the charge in vaccine research. Vaccines are available in various forms, including injectable, oral, and nasal, and are administered in community hospitals, hospitals, specialty centers, clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online. Next-generation vaccines, such as mRNA vaccines, are also being developed to improve cold chain management and address the challenges of rotavirus and pneumococcal diseases. The vaccine market is expected to continue growing as preventive healthcare becomes increasingly important in reducing morbidity and mortality from various diseases.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the vaccine research market by transforming data into valuable insights. AI tools help understand diseases better by analyzing various data points, enabling the design of more effective clinical trials. AstraZeneca Plc is an example of a company utilizing AI across its Research and Development (R&D) activities. By collating, connecting, and analyzing data, AstraZeneca gains a deeper understanding of diseases and identifies potential drug targets with increased success probability. Additionally, AI is used for real-time image analysis, aiding researchers in discovering genetic mutations and variations. This technological integration significantly enhances R&D productivity in the vaccine industry.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The vaccine research market is a significant sector in preventive healthcare, focusing on developing vaccines for various diseases. Immunization programs face challenges in clinical trials due to the complexities of vaccine development, especially for pregnant individuals during gestational age. Therapeutic vaccines hold promise for cancer, allergies, and physiological disorders. Vaccines are being researched for infectious diseases like meningitis and pneumonia, as well as non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, Alzheimer's, and inflammatory diseases. Vaccines are developed using self-antigens, antigens, and adjuvants, often through animal studies. Various types of vaccines include conjugate, recombinant, live attenuated, toxoid, and inactivated vaccines. Vaccine manufacturers, genomic research centers, academic institutions, and private laboratories collaborate in this field. Vaccines are administered through injectable, oral, or nasal methods in community hospitals, hospitals, specialty centers, clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Routine, recommended, required, pediatric, and adult vaccines are available for diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis, influenza, typhoid, meningococcal, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever, and more. Vaccines provide active acquired immunity against microorganisms and toxins by stimulating the immune system to fight pathogens. Vaccine research is crucial in reducing morbidity and mortality from various diseases, with ongoing efforts from public health organizations, private organizations, and governments. Next-generation vaccines, like mRNA vaccines, hold promise for future advancements.

Vaccine research plays a crucial role in combating infectious diseases, saving countless lives. However, the development process is costly and time-consuming. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was founded to address this challenge, focusing on creating vaccines for epidemic-causing infectious diseases. A recent CEPI study reveals the cost of developing a single vaccine, from pre-clinical trials to Phase IIa, ranges between USD31 - USD68 million , without accounting for potential clinical trial failures. This highlights the significant investment required to bring new vaccines to market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This vaccine research market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Public

1.2 Private Age Group 2.1 Pediatric

2.2 Adult Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Public- The global vaccine research market's public segment is experiencing significant growth due to extensive government involvement in vaccine development, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notable organizations, such as the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have played crucial roles in researching vaccines. In 2020, the Biomedical R and D Authority (BARDA) invested USD19.3 billion in COVID-19 vaccine development, and in March 2023, the US government announced an additional USD31.9 billion investment. India's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) also supports vaccine R and D through initiatives like the Indo-US Vaccine Action Program (VAP), Mission COVID Suraksha, Ind-CEPI Mission, and the National Biopharma Mission (NBM). These collaborative efforts have led to advancements in vaccines for diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, and malaria. The public sector's substantial investments in vaccine R and D are expected to continue driving market growth throughout the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The vaccine research market encompasses the development, testing, and production of various types of vaccines to prevent or treat diseases. Immunization programs worldwide utilize clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new vaccines. Vaccine development targets conditions such as cancer, allergies, and physiological disorders, in addition to infectious diseases. Pregnant individuals and their gestational age are also considered in vaccine research due to the potential impact on both mother and child. Therapeutic vaccines hold promise for treating chronic conditions, while traditional vaccines include Pneumococcal, Diphtheria, Tetanus, HPV, MMR, Rotavirus, Influenza, Hepatitis B, Chickenpox, Polio, and combination vaccines. Vaccine technology includes subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, conjugate, live-attenuated, and inactivated vaccines, as well as toxoid vaccines. The ongoing research in this field aims to improve vaccine efficacy, safety, and accessibility to protect against a wide range of diseases.

Market Research Overview

Vaccine research is a dynamic and crucial field focused on developing vaccines to prevent various diseases, including infectious diseases like meningitis, pneumonia, and polio, as well as physiological disorders such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, and Alzheimer's. Vaccine development involves clinical trials, immunization programs, and the use of antigens, adjuvants, self-antigens, and conjugate, recombinant, live attenuated, toxoid, and inactivated vaccines. Vaccines can be administered through injectable, oral, or nasal methods and are available in hospitals, specialty centers, clinics, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and community hospitals. Vaccines target microorganisms, toxins, and surface proteins to stimulate active acquired immunity and strengthen the immune system. Vaccine research also includes therapeutic vaccines for cancer, allergies, and inflammatory diseases, and next-generation vaccines like mRNA vaccines. Vaccination efforts are essential for preventive healthcare, reducing morbidity and mortality, and addressing public health concerns. Vaccine research is a collaborative effort between vaccine manufacturers, genomic research centers, academic institutions, private laboratories, and governments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Public



Private

Age Group

Pediatric



Adult

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio