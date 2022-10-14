Vaccine Research Market to record USD 13.34 Bn growth; Public end-user segment to exhibit high demand -- Technavio

Oct 14, 2022, 01:52 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Research Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 13.34 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe high demand for vaccine research from the public end-user segment. Increased funding by governments across the world for the research and development of drugs for various diseases is creating high demand from this business segment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases, the need for novel vaccines for chronic infections, and a rise in the funding for the R&D of COVID-19 vaccines. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vaccine Research Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Public
- Private
The public segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. There are various government organizations that are involved in the research of vaccines, such as the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Following the outbreak of the highly deadly COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and its rapid spread across the world, countries scrambled to develop effective vaccines to counter the new and extremely virulent SARS-CoV-2 virus. Such efforts are fostering the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
North America will emerge as a major market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The strong prevalence of infectious diseases, such as influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HIV, measles, malaria, and tuberculosis, and non-infectious diseases such as cancer is driving the growth of the regional market.
To help businesses improve their market position, the vaccine research market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
To help businesses improve their market position, the vaccine research market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:
- Bavarian Nordic AS: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as smallpox, respiratory syncytial virus, SARS CoV2 and immuno oncology. Some of the pipeline products are ABNCOV2, MVA BN freeze dried, MVA BN RSV, and TAEK VAC.
- CSL Ltd.: The company is involved in vaccine research for the disease influenza namely Flucelvax.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as chikungunya virus, influenza, lassa fever, and marburg virus. Some of the pipeline products are AV7909, CHIKV VLP, UniFlu, WEVEE VLP, and EBS Lassa.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella prophylaxis, rotavirus prophylaxis, and COVID-19. Some of the pipeline products are Rotarix, MMR, Menveo, and Xevudy.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as Covid 19, HPV associated disease, immuno oncology. Some of the pipeline products are INO 4800, VGX 3100, and INO 4500.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bharat Biotech Ltd.
- CanSino Biologics Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Novavax Inc.
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Vaccine research Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vaccine research market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vaccine research market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vaccine research market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccine research market vendors
|
Vaccine Research Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 13.34 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.15
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
