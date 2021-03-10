Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological Advances Undertaken For Efficient Storage & Packaging Of Medicines & Vaccines | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccine storage and packaging market size is anticipated to value USD 43.3 billion by 2027. It is also expected to register a 10.0% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027.

What are the factors propelling the Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market growth?

Rapid technological advances undertaken for efficient storage and packaging of medicines and vaccines are projected to propel the growth of the market. The storage function segment held a share of 58.8% in 2019 due to the increasing demand for services and equipment for vaccine storage. The service segment is projected to gain traction in the upcoming years on account of third party hiring for transportation services and warehouses being carried out by the key players operating across the biopharma and healthcare sector.

In 2019, Europe accounted for the highest share across the global market owing to the surging number of research activities and the increasing number of vaccine awareness programs conducted across this region. On the other hand, the MEA is estimated to witness faster growth in the upcoming years on account of increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure.

The vaccine storage & packaging market across the globe includes key players such as DB Schenker, DHL, AmerisourceBergen, Lineage Logistics, Arctiko A/S, McKesson, and American Biotech Supply Rapid product development and innovation is undertaken by these players to gain a cutting-edge advantage over other players.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market" Report 2027.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Which Packaging level segment to account a significant growth by 2027?

The primary packaging level segment is projected to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2027 across the global market.

Which regions is to account the highest market share?

Europe accounted for the highest share across the global market in 2019. MEA is anticipated to propel faster growth from 2020 to 2027. This can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure by governing authorities across this region.

Which are the key players operating in the market?

The key players operating in this market are DB Schenker, DHL, Amerisource Bergen, Lineage Logistics, Arctiko A/S, McKesson, and American Biotech Supply.

Browse 110 page research report with TOC on "Global Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-vaccine-storage-packaging-market

Million Insights has segmented the global vaccine storage & packaging market on the basis of function and region:

Vaccine Storage & Packaging Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Storage



Storage equipment





Refrigerator







Freezer







Others





Service





Warehouse storage







Transportation



Packaging



By Packaging Material





Vaccine bags, vials, ampoules





Corrugated boxes





Others



By Packaging Level



Primary





Secondary





Tertiary

Vaccine Storage & Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America





The U.S







Canada





Europe





The U.K.







Germany







France







Italy







Spain





Asia Pacific





China







India







Japan







Australi







South Korea





Latin America





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Colombi







Chile





Middle East & Africa

&



South Africa







Saudi Arabia







UAE







Israel







Egypt

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Machine Learning Market - The global machine learning market is anticipated to value USD 96.7 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 43.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. An exponential increase in the generation of data coupled with the need for its analysis for forecasting and predicting future outcomes are projected to propel the demand for ML technology.

The global machine learning market is anticipated to value until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 43.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. An exponential increase in the generation of data coupled with the need for its analysis for forecasting and predicting future outcomes are projected to propel the demand for ML technology. Physical Security Market - The global physical security market size is anticipated to value USD 171.0 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Increasing concerns about safety and safety prevailing among the population across the globe coupled with the surging number of attacks and security breaches are anticipated to drive the demand for physical security solutions.

The global physical security market size is anticipated to value until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Increasing concerns about safety and safety prevailing among the population across the globe coupled with the surging number of attacks and security breaches are anticipated to drive the demand for physical security solutions. Smart Robots Market - The global smart robots market size is expected to attain USD 16.46 billion by the end of 2025 and is estimated to register CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The growing trend of robotic automation and technological development for industrial applications is projected to increase the demand for smart robots in the next few years.

The global smart robots market size is expected to attain by the end of 2025 and is estimated to register CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The growing trend of robotic automation and technological development for industrial applications is projected to increase the demand for smart robots in the next few years. Targeting Pods Market - The global targeting pods market size is anticipated to value USD 5.21 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. The rising need for ensuring international border safety and security is expected to trigger the market growth for targeting pods.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights