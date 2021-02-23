Vaccine Tracking Added To 7Factor's Infectious Disease Screening Solution

7Factor announced the addition of vaccine tracking to WellEntry, its popular infectious disease screening solution. Tweet this

The new smart-and-simple vaccine tracking and reporting aligns with CDC vaccine data requirements and allows users to record:

Type of vaccine (COVID, flu, and others)

Vaccine manufacturer (Moderna, Pfizer, and others)

Dates of inoculations

"People's lives are at stake — literally their health and that of their family and friends — as are their livelihoods if the economy can't rebound," said 7Factor founder Jeremy Duvall. "We continue to believe technology and data can serve a greater purpose by helping humanity and saving lives. The new intelligent vaccine tracking feature is part of that mission."

WellEntry has been used for more than 120,000 total screenings and intercepted more than 3,200 potential COVID cases, referring those people for additional care and support.

The tech-based solution is being used across North America in a variety of applications, from schools and factories to healthcare and corporate settings.

For businesses and schools, WellEntry is a safety tool that adds another layer of risk and liability mitigation. It builds trust with employees, students, and parents by creating a safe space, ensures a healthy workforce, and offers real-time data analytics that can stop outbreaks before it's too late.

For employees and students, WellEntry adds another layer of protection and confidence they can safely get back to work, school, and life without worrying about infecting those they care about.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.wellentry.io.

Founded in 2016, 7Factor builds quality engineered custom software solutions — built cloud native and for stability, security, and scalability from the beginning. Clients include leading global organizations and high-growth startups such as Delta Airlines, Cox Automotive, iVita Financial, Aveanna Healthcare, and many others. 7Factor was recently named to Atlanta Inno's "50 on Fire" list and as one of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work.

SOURCE 7Factor Software