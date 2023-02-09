Vaccine Vials Global Market Report to 2028: Sector to Reach $1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Vials Market by Type, Material, Capacity, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine vials market size reached US$ 576.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,056.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022-2028.

Vaccine vials are cylindrical-shaped, small-sized storage units manufactured from glass material to store liquid medicines. They are highly resistant to enzymes and moderately resilient to temperature changes.

They are also chemically inert and consequently do not react with the material stored inside. At present, they are commonly available in single and multi-doze variants. The single-doze vaccine vials are used once, while the multi-doze vaccine vials can be utilized more than once.

The increasing number of individuals with chronic medical conditions and viral infections currently represents one of the major factors driving the demand for vaccine vials around the world. The rising aging population, which is more prone to severe medical ailments, and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and medical services are also strengthening the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing incidences of airborne diseases on account of the increasing air pollution are influencing the market positively. In addition, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to monitor the distribution, supply, and administration of vaccine vials, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the growing budget of pharmaceutical companies for research and development (R&D) projects to improve product effectiveness is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, key players are incorporating vaccine vial monitors (VVMs) that help indicate exposure of the vaccine to cumulative heat via a change in color. These monitors also assist health workers in knowing whether the vaccine has exceeded a pre-set limit beyond which the vaccine should not be used. This, in turn, is anticipated to provide a favorable market outlook in the coming years.

