VaccineCheck Updates Digital Health Pass for Travelers to Accommodate New COVID-19 Boosters and Multiple Family Members

The VC Digital Health Pass protects against loss or damage and stores COVID test results.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending updated (bivalent) COVID booster vaccines , VaccineCheck has updated its Digital Health Pass to now make it easier for individuals to upload their booster information, manage vaccinations for the entire family and store COVID test results. Visit VaccineCheck.us for more information.

The VC Digital Health Pass provides a convenient, HIPAA-compliant way to display verified proof of vaccination, including all doses, for up to five family members on one device. It displays an individual's name, date of birth, type of vaccine, dates of vaccination and a scannable QR code.

"A digital vaccine card is a portable, secure and private way for people to keep their health information at their fingertips," Chris Nickerson, VaccineCheck CEO, said. "With many people traveling for the holidays, VaccineCheck makes it easy to comply with COVID-19 travel regulations and show their vaccination status anywhere they go."

VaccineCheck's digital vaccination record is verified with more than 60 state and local vaccine registries (with international options available for customers outside the U.S.), providing a trusted health record that people can use for school, work or attending events. Unlike a paper vaccine card, which can be lost or damaged, the Digital Health Pass can be downloaded to any device, including a user's phone or saved in their Apple wallet.

VaccineCheck is powered by WellCheck , which offers a range of digital solutions for organizations to protect, prepare and secure, including safety alerts, behavioral health screening and community-wide mass communication. A compliance tracking dashboard allows businesses, schools and event hosts to understand their organization's health and safety status at a glance.

About WellCheck and VaccineCheck

WellCheck is redefining health and safety, and its impact on the modern workforce. Drawing on more than 30 years of enterprise compliance technology and safety experience, VaccineCheck powered by WellCheck, enables individuals, organizations, and venues to digitally display and verify health status.

To learn more about WellCheck visit www.WellCheck.us.

To register for a Digital Health Pass for you or your family, visit www.VaccineCheck.us.

