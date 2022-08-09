Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services Supply Chain and Procurement Market Insights: SpendEdge

Aug 09, 2022, 12:01 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Service's procurement market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 10%-15% during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Who are the key vendors in Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services procurement market?
Lonza Group Ltd., Icon Plc, and Catalent Inc., are some of the major market participants
- What is the expected CAGR of Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services procurement market?
The Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services procurement market will grow at a CAGR of about 13.35% during 2022-2026.
- What are the major Pricing models?
Volume-based pricing model, Competitive pricing model, and Time and material pricing model
- What will be incremental spend in Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services procurement?
This procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 2,832.06 Million, during 2022-2026
Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:
- This market's top pricing models
- Changing price forecasts
- Favorability of the current Vaccines Contract Manufacturing Services' TCO (total cost of ownership)
- Key trends and drivers in this market
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
