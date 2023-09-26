Vaccines Market Size To Reach USD 153.49 Billion, With at a 14.1% CAGR between 2022 to 2028 | Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive research report by Brandessence Market Research (BMRC), "Vaccines Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Indication, By End User, Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028". The Vaccines Market was valued at USD 56.98 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 153.49 billion By 2028, amplifying with a CAGR of 14.1% over 2022-2028.

Market Overview:

In a world that has been irrevocably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccines market has come into sharper focus than ever before. With the race to develop effective vaccines against the virus, the industry has witnessed unprecedented growth and innovation. However, the vaccines industry is not limited to just one virus; it encompasses a wide range of vaccines designed to combat various diseases. In this article, we will delve into the market, exploring its scope, segmentation, market dynamics, and its promising outlook.

Scope of the Vaccines Market:

Report Metric Details Vaccines Market Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 153.49 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 56.98 billion Market Growth Rate CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2028 Key Players/Companies Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medimmune LLC, AstellasPharma Inc., Serum Institute of India, Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Panacea Biotech, Protein Sciences Corporation, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novavax Inc., Gritstone Oncology, PaxVax Corporation., Bharat Biotech., VBI Vaccines Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Immunomic Therapeutics Inc., Gamma Vaccines Pty Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., China National Biotech, Tiantan, Hualan, Kangtai, Prokarium, ImmunoBiology Ltd.

The scope of the vaccines market is vast, covering a plethora of infectious diseases and preventive measures. Vaccines are biological products that stimulate the immune system to produce an immune response against specific pathogens. This market extends its reach to vaccines targeting diseases such as influenza, hepatitis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and more. Additionally, the recent surge in vaccine development for emerging diseases like COVID-19 has showcased the industry's capacity for rapid response.

Moreover, the vaccines market has witnessed an expansion into therapeutic vaccines, which hold the potential to treat diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders. The market's scope, therefore, is not just limited to prevention but also includes treatment, making it a crucial segment of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Segmentation of the Vaccines Market:

The market can be segmented in various ways to provide a comprehensive view of its dynamics. Here are some key segments:

1. Type of Vaccine:

Inactivated Vaccines: These contain killed pathogens or portions of them, incapable of causing disease.

These contain killed pathogens or portions of them, incapable of causing disease. Live Attenuated Vaccines: These contain weakened forms of the pathogen, which can still induce an immune response without causing the disease.

These contain weakened forms of the pathogen, which can still induce an immune response without causing the disease. Subunit, Recombinant, or Conjugate Vaccines: These vaccines contain only specific antigens or proteins from the pathogen.

These vaccines contain only specific antigens or proteins from the pathogen. mRNA Vaccines: A more recent addition, these vaccines use genetic material to trigger an immune response.

2. Disease Indication:

Infectious Diseases: This includes vaccines against viral and bacterial infections.

This includes vaccines against viral and bacterial infections. Non-Infectious Diseases: This encompasses therapeutic vaccines against cancer, allergies, and autoimmune disorders.

3. Age Group:

Pediatric Vaccines: Designed for infants and children to protect against childhood diseases.

Designed for infants and children to protect against childhood diseases. Adult Vaccines: Targeting diseases such as influenza, shingles, and HPV in adults.

4. Region:

North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World: Each region has its own vaccine market dynamics influenced by factors like disease prevalence, healthcare infrastructure, and government policies.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The prominent players Vaccines Market Outlook are-

Glaxo Smith Kline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medimmune LLC

AstellasPharma Inc.

Serum Institute of India

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Panacea Biotech

Protein Sciences Corporation

AstraZeneca

Abbott

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Novavax Inc.

Gritstone Oncology

PaxVax Corporation.

Bharat Biotech.

Others.

Market Dynamics:

1. Growing Awareness and Immunization Campaigns

The global awareness of the importance of vaccination has surged, driven by educational campaigns and increasing access to information. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are running immunization programs to reach underserved populations, contributing to market growth.

2. Expanding Investment in Research and Development

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for rapid vaccine development. This has led to increased investment in research and development, fostering innovation in vaccine technology.

3. Rising Disease Burden

As global populations grow and age, the burden of infectious and non-infectious diseases is on the rise. This necessitates the development of new and improved vaccines.

4. Regulatory Support and Stringent Quality Control

Governments and regulatory bodies play a pivotal role in ensuring vaccine safety and efficacy. Stringent quality control measures are in place to maintain public trust.

Vaccines Market Outlook:

The future of the vaccines market is bright. It is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to ongoing research and development efforts, increased disease awareness, and government support. The global vaccine market is also likely to benefit from advancements in vaccine technology, including mRNA vaccines and personalized vaccines tailored to individual genetic profiles.

Additionally, the lessons learned from the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines have paved the way for a more agile and responsive industry, better prepared to tackle emerging threats. With a broader range of preventive and therapeutic vaccines on the horizon, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Conclusion:

The vaccines market is not just about preventing diseases; it is about safeguarding public health and driving innovation in healthcare. As we navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, the vaccines market will remain at the forefront, offering hope, protection, and a brighter future for humanity.

