Vaccines Market to Grow by USD 193.7 Billion (2025-2029), Increased Funding for Development and New Launches Boost the Market, Report on How AI is Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global vaccines market size is estimated to grow by USD 193.7 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. Increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of nanoparticle vaccines. However, high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing poses a challenge. Key market players include Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GSK Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccines Market 2025-2029

Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 193.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, China, India, France, Japan, Brazil, and Russia Key companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GSK Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE

The vaccines market is experiencing explosive growth trends due to the urgent need to combat life-threatening infectious diseases such as Dengue fever, Influenza, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Zika virus, HIV, and TB. Immunization programs are the primary drivers of this market, with billions of people relying on vaccines to prevent diseases and save lives. Vaccine development is a complex process involving trial and error, high development costs, and collaboration between immunology experts, healthcare systems, and international organizations. Key diseases in focus include Dengue, Hepatitis A-Hepatitis B, Malaria, and HIV. Vaccines come in various forms such as conjugate, recombinant, inactivated & subunit, live attenuated, and toxoid vaccines, each with unique advantages for different disease indications. Affluent nations are leading the demand for shots, but least developed countries face challenges in vaccine distribution and affordability. The competitive pipeline is filled with emerging players, mergers, and manufacturing expansions. In the post-pandemic period, the focus is on market expansion and addressing diseases like Cervical cancer with vaccines like Cervavac. Government surveillance and press releases on vaccine trials and vaccine introductions continue to shape the market. The demand for vaccines against diseases like Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, and Measles remains high. The competitive landscape includes players focusing on diseases like Ebola and birth cohort vaccinations for Diarrhea and Pneumonia. The market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years, with a focus on addressing the needs of pediatric and adult populations for various viral and bacterial diseases.

Infectious diseases pose a significant health risk to people globally. Researchers are working diligently to create new vaccines and enhance the effectiveness of existing ones against specific diseases. Historically, vaccines have been produced using protein subunits and killed pathogens. However, these vaccines carry the risk of regaining pathogenicity in immunocompromised individuals. To address this concern, the development of efficient vaccines in conjunction with suitable delivery systems is crucial to achieve the desired immune response against targeted diseases.

The vaccines market faces several challenges in immunization programs due to the high development cost and complexities in creating effective shots for various life-threatening infectious diseases like Dengue fever, Influenza, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Zika virus, HIV, and TB. Immunology, therapeutic vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated & subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, and toxoid vaccines are all part of the competitive pipeline. Billions of people worldwide rely on vaccines for their health, with diseases like Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis being common targets. However, the market faces hurdles such as trial and error in vaccine development, distribution challenges, and ceasings of immunizations in least developed countries. The post-pandemic period is expected to see explosive growth trends, with demand for shots against viral diseases like Hepatitis A-Hepatitis B, and bacterial diseases like Malaria, rotavirus, herpes zoster, meningococcal disease, pneumococcal disease, and diseases with high mortality rates like Ebola. Governments, international organizations, and healthcare systems play crucial roles in vaccine introduction and distribution. Mergers, manufacturing, sales, and government surveillance are key areas of focus. The market expansion includes vaccines for age groups from pediatric to adults, and for diseases like cervical cancer (Cervavac) and HIV. The competitive landscape includes emerging players, high costs, and vaccine dose affordability. Vaccine doses for diseases like measles, pneumonia, and diarrhea are essential for reducing deaths and improving global health.

Vaccines have significantly contributed to combating various infectious and life-threatening diseases, such as smallpox's successful eradication in several countries. However, the development of new vaccines is essential due to the ongoing need for disease prevention. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) aims to develop vaccines for epidemic infectious diseases. According to CEPI's research, creating a single vaccine for an epidemic disease from preclinical trials to Phase IIa costs between USD31 - USD68 million , without accounting for potential clinical trial failures. The high investment required for vaccine development and manufacturing hinders progress.

Type 1.1 Human vaccine

1.2 Animal vaccine End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Clinics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Human vaccine- In the global vaccines market, human vaccines represent a significant segment, encompassing a diverse range of products designed to prevent infectious diseases and promote public health. These vaccines function by stimulating the immune system's response to specific pathogens, providing immunity against various diseases. Human vaccines can be classified into several types based on their composition, mechanism of action, and target population. One type is the inactivated or killed vaccine, which contains non-infectious pathogens, such as the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) and influenza vaccine. These vaccines are generally safer for individuals with weakened immune systems but may necessitate multiple doses for adequate immunity. Another type is the live attenuated vaccine, which includes weakened forms of the pathogen, such as the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and oral polio vaccine (OPV). Live attenuated vaccines typically confer long-lasting immunity with a single dose but may pose a risk to individuals with compromised immune systems. Subunit vaccines consist of specific proteins or antigenic fragments derived from the pathogen, like the hepatitis B vaccine and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Safer than live vaccines, subunit vaccines often require adjuvants or multiple doses to boost their immunogenicity. Additionally, conjugate vaccines combine a weak antigen with a carrier protein to enhance the immune response, particularly in young children. Examples include the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine. Human vaccines play a vital role in preventing infectious diseases and reducing the disease burden worldwide. Continued research and development, along with improvements in vaccine delivery and access, will drive the growth of the human vaccine segment in the global vaccines market.

Research Analysis

The Vaccines market is witnessing explosive growth trends due to the increasing burden of diseases such as TB (Tuberculosis), which claimed over 1.5 million deaths in 2019. The development of vaccines like Live Attenuated and Toxoid varieties continues through trial and error processes. Vaccine introduction, led by organizations like PAHO, aims to strengthen healthcare systems and reduce mortality rates. The ceasing of immunizations in some regions due to various reasons poses challenges to the market. The pandemic situation has highlighted the importance of vaccines, with the Government of India recently introducing Cervavac for cervical cancer. Immunization policies and government foundations are collaborating to ensure vaccine availability and affordability. The competitive pipeline includes new vaccines like the Dengue tetavalent vaccine and Hepatitis A-Hepatitis B vaccine. The market is witnessing a shift towards Live Attenuated, Parenteral, and Oral vaccines to improve accessibility and efficacy. A recent press release announced the successful completion of trials for a new Pneumococcal vaccine supply agreement. Government surveillance and ongoing research continue to drive innovation in the vaccines market.

Market Research Overview

The vaccines market is witnessing explosive growth trends due to the increasing demand for shots against life-threatening infectious diseases such as Dengue fever, Influenza, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Zika virus, HIV, and TB (Tuberculosis). Immunization programs are the primary drivers of this market, with billions of people relying on vaccines to protect their health. Vaccine development is a complex process involving immunology, therapeutic vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated & subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and more. The high development cost of vaccines is a significant challenge, but the potential to save lives and reduce mortality rates makes it a worthwhile investment. The competitive pipeline includes emerging players, mergers, manufacturing, sales, and trial and error. Diseases such as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, and Measles continue to be major indications, with a focus on vaccines for viral diseases like Hepatitis A-Hepatitis B, and bacterial diseases like Malaria, Rotavirus, Herpes zoster, Meningococcal disease, and Pneumococcal disease. The market expansion includes vaccines for age groups ranging from pediatric to adults, with a focus on diseases like Cervical cancer (Cervavac) and Ebola regimens. International organizations play a crucial role in vaccine distribution, particularly in least developed countries, where immunization rates are lower and the ceasing of immunizations can lead to disease outbreaks. The post-pandemic period is expected to see continued demand for vaccines, with a focus on global supply, hospitals, and government surveillance. A recent press release announced the development of a Malaria vaccine, adding to the growing demand for vaccines to combat various diseases.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Human Vaccine



Animal Vaccine

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

