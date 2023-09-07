Vaccines Market to grow by USD 28.28 billion from 2021 to 2026 | North America to account for 48% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vaccine market is expected to grow by USD 28.28 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by type (prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the expansion of vaccination initiatives and the continued emergence of infectious diseases such as influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HIV, measles, malaria, tuberculosis, and non-communicable diseases. The US has seen a gradual decline in diseases like mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR), but it is still difficult to completely rule out. As a result, the government has partnered with private entities to increase research and development against these diseases. For example, GlaxoSmithKline plc applied for FDA approval in August 2021 for PRIORIX, the company's research MMR vaccine. In addition, efforts to create therapeutic and preventive vaccines promise safer and more effective treatment options for patients. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers a vaccine namely MAPS vaccine targeted to prevent and reduce the spread of pneumococcal disease.

Vaccines Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by type (prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The prophylactic vaccines segment is expected to experience significant growth in the vaccine market share during the forecast period. Prophylactic vaccines are divided into several categories, such as Live Absentant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines.

Vaccines Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches

Approval of vaccines and a strong pipeline

Increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines

Increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches is a key factor driving market growth. Several serious infectious diseases have been eliminated because of vaccine research and development. However, vaccine manufacturers must make an investment in their technological capabilities if they want to understand the life cycle management and strict development timelines. As a result, it is important that producers, regulators, and suppliers work together to identify challenges and opportunities in the development of vaccines. To develop and launch new vaccines, several companies and organizations around the world have increased their funding. For example, in March 2021, the Russian Direct Investment FundRDIF proposed investing approximately USD10 million into a Hyderabad-based company Virchow Biotech to produce as many as 200 million Sputnik V vaccine doses in India. Hence, the increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The development of nanoparticle vaccines is a major trend in the market. Nanoparticle vaccines, due to their benefits, have gained prominence in research and development, demonstrating promising immune system enhancement through nanoformulations.

What are the key data covered in this vaccine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vaccines market between 2021 and 2026.

Precise estimation of the vaccines market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mental health industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccines market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

