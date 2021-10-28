Vaccines Market To Reach USD 62780 Million By The End of 2027 With A Cagr of 5.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccines Market is Segmented By Type - Recombinant Vaccines, Viral Vaccines, Polysaccharide Vaccines, Others, By Application - Rabies vaccine, Influenza vaccine, HPV vaccine, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis A, Leprosy vaccine, Polio vaccine, JE vaccine, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Infectious Diseases Category.

In 2020, the global Vaccines market size was USD 42560 million and it is expected to reach USD 62780 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the vaccines market are:

The vaccine market is expected to increase due to an increase in the incidence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases. Additionally, as people become more aware of early disease detection and prevention, demand for protective vaccines rises, thereby increasing the vaccine market growth.

Furthermore, the global vaccines market is likely to be driven by increased investment in the discovery of novel vaccines in the future.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF VACCINES MARKET

Due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases like HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis, governments and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in vaccine development. The COVID pandemic, for example, has resulted in over 80 million cases worldwide, and many manufacturers have products in the pipeline to treat the disease, which will fuel the vaccine market in the coming years. Furthermore, the majority of countries are working to flatten the community transmission curve, which is raising vaccination demand. In addition, an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases like malaria, influenza, is boosting income.

Vaccine development has become more appealing due to a rising knowledge of the benefits of vaccination, improved understanding of pathogen biology and the human immune system, and more favorable regulations governing vaccine damage compensation.

Novel vaccine production and adjuvant technologies have also facilitated the development of vaccinations for new indications with high unmet demand. Vaccines, which have a far greater barrier to entry than generic copies of branded medications, are becoming increasingly commercially viable as huge pharmaceutical companies face significant revenue losses owing to generic versions of branded drugs. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the vaccine market.

Furthermore, the vaccine market is expected to grow due to rising demand for new pharmaceuticals to replace those that have lost their effectiveness, as well as an increase in the number of clinical trials being conducted to create vaccines.

However, on the other hand, the vaccine market's growth is also hampered by strict restrictions and high vaccine costs. The vaccine market will also be hampered by a lack of understanding of some vaccines, cost-prohibited vaccinations in third-world countries, and limited availability and affordability.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE VACCINES MARKET

The major players in the global Vaccines market include Merck, GSK, Sanofi, etc. The top 3 players have 45% share of the global market.

VACCINE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

North America and Europe are the main markets, they occupy about 65% of the global market. This is due to the growing demand for vaccination among adults and children, increasing government efforts toward vaccination programs, and most of the vaccines available in the U.S.

Based on type, Recombinant Vaccines are expected to hold the largest share of about 35%. Increased technical advanced devices, an increasing number of regulatory approvals, increased frequency of infectious diseases, and growing penetration of key market participants are driving the recombinant vaccines market.

Based on the application, HPV held the largest share of about 35%. The rising incidence of HPV-related cancers such as anal, oropharyngeal, and genital areas, as well as rising demand for HPV vaccinations to help prevent infections, are expected to propel the market forward.

Vaccines Market By Type

Recombinant Vaccines

Viral Vaccines

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Others

Vaccines Market By Application

Rabies vaccine

Influenza vaccine

HPV vaccine

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A

Leprosy vaccine

Polio vaccine

JE vaccine

Others

Vaccines Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Vaccines Market By Company

GSK

Sanofi

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis(GSK)

CSL

MedImmune LLC

J&J(Crucell)

China National Biotec

Tiantan

Hualan

Kangtai

Hissen

Jintan

