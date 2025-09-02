Vaccines Market worth $63.66 billion in 2030 with 4.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Vaccines Market, valued at US$59.52 billion in 2024, stood at US$50.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$63.66 billion by the end of the period. The vaccines market is expanding due to factors like the rapid development and commercialization of vaccines worldwide, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases requiring vaccines for prevention, a rising number of immunization programs, technological advancements supporting vaccine development, and greater government support through investments and funding for creating new vaccines targeting various diseases indications.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1155

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vaccines Market"

350 - Tables

70 - Figures

400 - Pages

By disease indication, the vaccines market is divided into pneumococcal disease, influenza, combination vaccines, HPV, meningococcal disease, herpes zoster, rotavirus, MMR, varicella, hepatitis, DTP, polio, RSV, and other disease indications (cancer, COVID-19, dengue, tuberculosis, typhoid, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, yellow fever, and allergies). In 2024, pneumococcal disease held the largest share of the vaccines market by disease indication. This significant share can be attributed to the high global burden of pneumococcal infections, especially among children under five and elderly populations, the widespread use of both pediatric and adult immunization programs, and strong government initiatives supporting routine pneumococcal vaccination in national immunization schedules across several countries. Additionally, continuous development of conjugate and polysaccharide vaccines, along with increasing awareness of pneumonia-related mortality, has strengthened the demand for pneumococcal vaccines globally.

By end users, the vaccines market is divided into pediatric vaccines and adult vaccines. During the forecast period, pediatric vaccines experienced the fastest growth in the end user vaccines market. This rapid growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases among children, the inclusion of multiple pediatric vaccines in national immunization programs, and strong global initiatives led by organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi to expand childhood vaccination coverage. Additionally, the growing introduction of combination vaccines that reduce the number of injections, rising awareness among parents about the importance of early immunization, and increasing investments by governments and private players in pediatric immunization campaigns are further driving this segment's growth.

By geography, the vaccines market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global vaccines market, thanks to its strong healthcare infrastructure, robust government immunization programs, high adoption of advanced vaccine technologies like mRNA and recombinant platforms, and the presence of leading vaccine manufacturers. Additionally, substantial R&D investments, favorable reimbursement policies, and widespread public awareness campaigns on immunization further solidified the region's dominance. The increasing demand for both pediatric and adult vaccines, along with strong regulatory support and funding for pandemic preparedness, has also reinforced North America's leadership in the global market.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1155

Key players in the vaccines market include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GSK Plc (UK), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), AstraZeneca (UK), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Emergent (US), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd (India), and CSL (Australia), among others.

Merck & Co. Inc (US):

The company emphasizes technologically advanced vaccines to sustain ongoing demand for its diverse product lineup. It also pursues both organic and inorganic growth strategies to uphold its market position. The acquisition of Themis Bioscience GmbH and Immune Design Corp. is a key strategic move to strengthen its stance in the vaccines market. Merck's vaccines division generated substantial revenue in 2024, with the highly popular GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 vaccine, making Merck one of the top vaccine brands worldwide.

Pfizer Inc (US)

Pfizer Inc. is another leading player in the vaccines market. The company emphasizes its R&D capabilities to develop a pipeline of highly differentiated medicines and vaccines. Collaborations in industry for developing new vaccines are likely to positively influence the market position of the company.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Veterinary Vaccines Market

Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Allergy Diagnostics Market

Drug Discovery Services Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Vaccines Companies and Vaccines Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets