Vaccines Market worth $65.3 billion by 2028: BCC Research LLC

'Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies' examines how vaccines are developed, produced, and distributed worldwide, highlighting their pivotal role in global healthcare systems amidst advancements in technology.

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies is estimated to increase from $45.0 billion in 2023 to $65.3 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2028."

Explore the evolving trends in the human vaccine industry through our insightful report. We focus on factors driving market growth and innovation, including R&D spending, emerging technologies, and competitive dynamics. From recent advancements to strategic collaborations, we provide essential insights for stakeholders and potential entrants. Covering key vaccine categories and end-user segments, our report is a valuable resource for companies, government agencies, and organizations looking to navigate the dynamic vaccine market landscape.

The remarkable success of mRNA technology in COVID-19 vaccines has ignited excitement for its potential applications beyond infectious diseases, extending even to conditions like cancer. Researchers are actively investigating the versatility of mRNA vaccines, recognizing their ability to swiftly adapt to various health challenges. This adaptability was evident in the rapid development of COVID-19 booster shots and their potential in combating emerging virus variants. The flexibility of mRNA technology offers promise in revolutionizing healthcare by enabling the rapid development of vaccines tailored to specific pathogens, paving the way for a more agile and effective response to future health threats.

Vaccine Technologies Global Market Key Drivers

Growing Awareness of Immunization: More people are realizing how vital vaccination is. Vaccines act like shields, protecting us from dangerous diseases and keeping our communities safe. This awareness is encouraging more people to get vaccinated, which not only protects them but also prevents the spread of illnesses, ensuring everyone's health.

Growing Investments and R&D: Scientists are working hard to improve vaccines. With more money invested in research, we're developing safer and more effective vaccines that can fight various diseases. This leads to more breakthroughs in vaccine technology, benefiting communities worldwide.

Increasing New Vaccines: There's ongoing work to create vaccines for different diseases. These new vaccines provide extra layers of protection, preventing illnesses and stopping them from spreading in our communities.

Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: Infectious diseases are still a concern, highlighting the importance of vaccines. They are our best defense against these illnesses, helping us prevent and control outbreaks, and keeping everyone safer and healthier.

Report Synopsis

Segmentation: Understanding Vaccine Technologies Global Markets: How They're Divided in the Global Markets:

Vaccine Types Segmentation

Different vaccines work in different ways to stimulate the immune system. They can use parts of pathogens, weakened forms of viruses or bacteria, or killed pathogens to trigger immunity.

Diseases Segmentation

Vaccines prevent various diseases like pneumonia, diphtheria, tetanus, HPV, and measles by stimulating the body's immune response to fight against them.

Age Groups Segmentation

Vaccines are tailored for different age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults, to protect them from diseases at various stages of life.

Clinical Development Segmentation

This involves testing new vaccines in trials with humans to ensure they are safe and effective before they are approved for widespread use.

Toxicology Segmentation

Vaccine safety is assessed through toxicology studies, which look at potential side effects and ensure vaccines are safe for everyone.

Bioprocessing Development Segmentation

This focuses on improving the way vaccines are made to ensure there are enough doses available and that they meet quality standards.

End-Users Segmentation

Different organizations, including pharmaceutical companies, universities, contract research organizations, and governments, play roles in vaccine development, production, and distribution.

This report on the Vaccine Technologies Global Markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?



The market is projected to grow from $41.6 billion in 2022 to $65.3 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?



• Growing awareness of immunization.

• Growing investments and R&D.



What segments are covered in the market?



The vaccine technologies market is segmented based on vaccine type, disease indication, age group, and region.



By Vaccine Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



By Vaccine type, the Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide and Conjugate Vaccines segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?



North America holds the highest market share in the market in terms of region.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

ASTRAZENECA

BAVARIAN NORDIC

BHARAT BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

GSK PLC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP.

PANACEA BIOTEC LTD.

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

