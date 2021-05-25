Vaccines Perfected From the Atoms Up

DENVER and THORNTON, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vaccine of the future is here. Designed from the atoms up, this disruptive technology platform enables; thermally stable, combined-dose, time released, single injection vaccines!

Forge Nano platform technology is being used to develop innovative vaccines that can withstand higher temperatures, combine multiple doses, and release over time, all in one injection. Using Atomic Layer Deposition, these vaccine formulations can be controlled at the atomic level.

Forge Nano's Atomic Layer Deposition tool PANDORA

VitriVax, Inc. a Colorado based formulation technology company, utilizes Forge Nano's Atomic Layer Deposition platform technology to engineer thermostable, single-shot vaccines across a broad range of indications. Using the cGMP certified PANDORA ALD tool, developed and manufactured by Forge Nano, VitriVax uses its proprietary Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA™) technology platform to enable thermostable, single-shot vaccines, that can be applied to a wide variety of antigens and adjuvants to project against thermal and chemical degradation, and enable controlled release, incorporating prime doses + additional booster doses in a single-shot administration.

"In light of the current global pandemic, vaccine storage, distribution, and efficacy has never been more important. We are proud to see our platform being used to make vaccines that can be more easily transported, with more efficient and precisely controlled doses. Future technologies are being enabled by controlling things at the atomic level. Our platform is being used every day to enable precision and control at the atomic scale." Dr. Paul Lichty- CEO Forge Nano.

Forge Nano specializes in optimizing the way surfaces interact at the atomic level. Using proprietary technology, Forge Nano can apply nano coatings onto the surface of virtually anything. Forge Nano's platform technology unlocks a level of precision and control that is unrivaled by other surface engineering technologies.

About Forge Nano:

Based near Denver, CO., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology platform makes angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com

About VitriVax, Inc:

Based in Boulder, CO, VitriVax's mission is to eliminate barriers to global vaccination. Through its ALTA formulation platform, and driven by a world-class team of scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs with expertise in vaccine development, virology and chemical engineering, VitriVax is dedicated to significantly increasing the availability of human and animal vaccines around the world.

For more information visit www.vitrivaxbio.com

