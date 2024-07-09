Vaccum Lifter Market size is set to grow by USD 93.1 billion from 2024-2028, Growing construction activities globally to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vacuum lifter market is poised to expand significantly, projected to grow by USD 93.1 billion from 2024 to 2028, at a CAGR exceeding 8.14%. This growth is driven by increasing construction activities worldwide and a rising trend toward automation across industries. However, challenges persist with the sluggish growth of the automotive sector. Key market players such as Aardwolf Industries LLC, ACIMEX, and ANVER Corp. are pivotal in shaping this dynamic market landscape.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global vaccum lifter market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Industrial manufacturing, Construction, Automotive, Chemical and pharmaceutical, and Others), Type (Single-drive vacuum lifter, Double-drive vacuum lifter, and Four-drive vacuum lifter), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aardwolf Industries LLC, ACIMEX, All Vac Industries, ANVER Corp., Burgess Manufacturing Co., Fertema Oy, GGR Group, Hird Ltd., J. Schmalz GmbH, Kilner Vacuumation Co. Ltd., Manut LM, Movomech AB, Piab AB, Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd., Righetti S.R.L., The Caldwell Group Inc., UniMove LLC, ViaVac B.V., Woods Powr Grip Co. Inc., and X Team Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The rising labor costs and the challenge of finding and retaining skilled labor in industries such as construction and manufacturing have led to an increased adoption of automation. Vacuum lifter manufacturers, like Bystronic Glass and J. SCHMALZ, offer custom production automation systems for handling and manipulating sheet metal and glass, including fully automated vacuum lifters and vacuum lifting robots. These systems reduce the need for manual labor, minimize handling errors, and decrease production line downtime. The growth of Industry 4.0 and the increasing use of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices are expected to further drive the demand for automated vacuum lifters in the next five years. This trend will contribute to the expansion of the global vacuum lifter market during the forecast period.

The Vacuum Lifter Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the industrial sector, due to the increasing demand for efficient and safe load handling solutions for fragile items. Vacuum lifting systems, which use suction-producing vacuum pumps to lift and move loads, have become popular for their ability to handle various materials like glass, stone, plastics, timber, and laminate, with customizable attachments for different lifting capacities and suction pressures. Technological developments have led to safety features such as sensors, controls, and automation advancements, ensuring operational efficiency and ergonomic factors for employee safety and wellbeing. Safety regulations and environmental concerns have driven the market towards lighter, more energy-efficient designs. Smart technology integration, preventive procedures, and maintenance scheduling have also become essential, reducing labor costs and ensuring uniformity and accuracy in manufacturing systems. Vacuum lifters have replaced manual handling and external sources like transportation and manpower, leading to significant cost savings and improved infrastructure and construction projects.

Market Challenges

• Vacuum lifters play a crucial role in automotive manufacturing processes by lifting various vehicle components, including body frames, doors, and windows. They enhance production efficiency by reducing labor costs and improving handling capabilities. However, the global automotive industry's growth has been uneven, with some countries experiencing declines in vehicle demand. For instance, Chile's automotive sales have remained stagnant, while China's market has surged, becoming the largest for passenger and commercial vehicles. Stricter vehicle emission regulations and the adoption of new standards, such as India's Bharat Stage-IV and BS-VI, may also decrease car demand, as buyers may delay purchases until regulations take effect. These economic and regulatory factors could negatively impact the global vacuum lifter market during the forecast period.

• The vacuum lifter market encompasses industrial products designed for handling various materials such as glass, stone, plastics, timber, laminate, and more. Challenges include external sources like transportation and manhandling, which can impact lifting capacities and workplace safety. Vacuum lifters offer customizable attachments and suction pressures, catering to industries like infrastructure and construction, flooring, precision products, and automation. Raw material prices and supply chain disruptions pose challenges, but vacuum-based technology ensures efficiency and ergonomics. Advanced equipment includes heavy-duty and light-duty lifters, standard suction pads, and automation systems. End effectors, articulating arm lifters, and customizable end effectors expand application possibilities. Solar panel lifters, Aerolift, EU-series, and robotic systems further enhance capabilities. Operational excellence and labor market trends influence market growth. Cost-effective manufacturing processes and industrial supplies complete the landscape.

Segment Overview

This vaccum lifter market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Industrial manufacturing

1.2 Construction

1.3 Automotive

1.4 Chemical and pharmaceutical

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Single-drive vacuum lifter

2.2 Double-drive vacuum lifter

2.3 Four-drive vacuum lifter Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Industrial manufacturing- The vacuum lifter market caters to various industries, with the industrial manufacturing segment being a significant consumer. This segment includes glass and glass processing, metal production and processing, wood and wood processing, stone and stone processing, and packaging industries. Vacuum lifters are extensively used in these industries for efficient material handling during manufacturing, processing, and warehousing stages. In the glass industry, vacuum lifters prevent damage to glass sheets and flat panels, making them indispensable. Wood and wood processing industries utilize vacuum lifters to handle lumber, wooden furniture, and other materials. Advanced vacuum lifters can even lift curved and rough surface materials. The growth in global construction activities, particularly in the US and Middle Eastern countries, is expected to boost demand for vacuum lifters from the wood and wood processing industry. Stone and stone processing industries use vacuum lifters to efficiently lift, manipulate, and transport oversized and heavy stone slabs. Vacuum lifters make handling and processing stones less hazardous than manual handling. The rising construction activities and the popularity of stones in household construction, especially in developing countries, are expected to drive the demand for vacuum lifters. Vacuum lifters are also essential in handling packaging materials and packages, reducing the strain on human workers. They can easily lift a variety of boxes, cartons, and large bags. The growth in the packaging industry, including the manufacture of packaging materials and assembly lines, is expected to drive the demand for vacuum lifters. Metal products, such as metal sheets and tubes, are also handled using vacuum lifters in various applications. However, the growth in the industrial manufacturing segment, including metal production and processing, is expected to be slower than the overall vacuum lifter market due to industry consolidation and a slowdown in production. Nonetheless, the vacuum lifter market is expected to grow during the forecast period, driven by the industrial manufacturing segment.

Research Analysis

Vacuum lifters are industrial products designed for lifting and transporting various materials such as glass, stone, plastics, timber, and heavy or light duty items. External sources like suction-producing vacuum pumps power these lifters, making them an efficient alternative to manual manhandling. Vacuum lifting systems are widely used in industries for automation and workplace safety. They come in different configurations, including heavy duty and light duty models, and are suitable for fragile items as well as heavy weight requirements. Vacuum-based technology ensures minimal damage to materials during lifting and transportation. Industrial supplies offer a range of standard suction pads for various applications. Vacuum lifters are essential in industries where transportation of heavy or delicate materials is a regular requirement.

Market Research Overview

Vacuum lifters are industrial products used for lifting and handling various materials such as glass, stone, plastics, timber, laminate, and precision products in industries like infrastructure and construction, manufacturing systems, and precision industries. External sources like raw material prices and supply chain disruptions impact the market. Vacuum lifters come in different lifting capacities and are customizable with attachments and suction pressures to handle diverse materials. Advanced equipment includes heavy-duty and light-duty lifters, standard suction pads, articulating arm lifters, and customizable end effectors. Automation, ergonomics, operational excellence, and workplace safety are key considerations. Technological developments include robotic systems, smart technology integration, and safety regulations. Vacuum lifting systems offer cost-effective manufacturing processes for handling fragile items and are essential for industries with weight requirements. Safety features, controls, sensors, and preventive procedures ensure efficient and uniform load handling while reducing labor costs and promoting employee wellbeing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Industrial Manufacturing



Construction



Automotive



Chemical And Pharmaceutical



Others

Type

Single-drive Vacuum Lifter



Double-drive Vacuum Lifter



Four-drive Vacuum Lifter

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

