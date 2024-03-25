VacLife Stands Strong Amid Amazon Platform Removal, Calls for Continued Support

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VacLife, a brand on Amazon in the United States, has faced a sudden and forceful removal of all product detail pages from the Amazon platform on March 11, 2024. Despite this unexpected setback, VacLife remains committed to its customers and vows to uphold its standards of quality and service.

Since its brand registration on the Amazon platform in 2018, VacLife has prioritized customer satisfaction, offering high-quality products and top-notch service. For over five years, VacLife has diligently listened to customer feedback and iterated its products 37 times, constantly improving quality while optimizing production costs. This dedication has enabled VacLife to provide customers with superior handheld vacuums at competitive prices.

In addition to product excellence, VacLife has consistently prioritized customer convenience. For customers dissatisfied with their purchases, VacLife has offered hassle-free refunds, eliminating the inconvenience of returns.

Although customers can no longer purchase VacLife products on the Amazon platform, VacLife reassures all previous Amazon customers that it will address any outstanding order issues promptly.

VacLife extends sincere gratitude to its supporters over the past five years. With their unwavering support, VacLife has grown from a startup brand to one trusted by 2.5 million customers.

In the face of adversity, VacLife is actively exploring alternative channels to manage its inventory originally slated for sale on the Amazon platform over the next three months.

VacLife invites its supporters to visit its official website to purchase Handheld Vacuums and Tire Inflators. Product purchase links are provided below:

Handheld Vacuums: https://www.vaclife.com/collections/handheld-vacuum

Tire Inflators: https://www.vaclife.com/collections/tire-inflator

To express gratitude to those who have stood by VacLife during this challenging time, all prices on the official website have been lowered to historic lows. VacLife reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional service to all customers.

For more inquiries, please contact [email protected].

