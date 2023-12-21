VacLife Unveils Cutting-Edge Cordless Rechargeable Air Compressor - The Ultimate Solution for On-the-Go Inflation

News provided by

VacLife

21 Dec, 2023, 05:25 ET

Innovative Portable Tire Inflator Takes the Hassle Out of Emergency Inflations

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VacLife, a leading innovator in automotive accessories, is thrilled to introduce its latest breakthrough – the VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor (Model: VL728). This cordless and rechargeable air compressor stands out as a powerful and versatile tool designed to meet the diverse inflation needs of drivers, cyclists, and adventurers.

Fast and Efficient Inflation in Emergencies

Continue Reading

The VacLife VL728 is a reliable companion for those unexpected emergencies on the road. Boasting a maximum pressure of 150 psi, this portable air compressor can effortlessly refill a 195/55/R15 car tire from 0 to 35 psi in less than 6 minutes. Its efficiency is unparalleled, ensuring a swift and stress-free inflation process.

4+N Smart Modes for User Convenience

Equipped with 4 preset smart modes – car mode, motorcycle mode, bike mode, and ball mode – the VacLife VL728 simplifies the inflation process for users of all levels. Additionally, the manual mode provides flexibility, allowing users to set the desired pressure between 3-150 psi for various inflatables.

Cordless and Easy-to-Store Design

Say goodbye to tangled cords and external power sources! The VacLife VL728 is cordless and powered by a rechargeable battery pack. With a quick and easy setup, this portable air compressor ensures hassle-free inflation anytime, anywhere. The device's bottom compartment provides organized storage for all accessories, ensuring no attachments are ever misplaced.

Long-Lasting Power for Extended Use

The VacLife VL728 is driven by three large-capacity batteries (2,000mAh each), offering a remarkable continuous operation of up to 20 minutes after a full 3-4 hours charge. To maintain optimal performance, a recommended 3-5 minute rest period is advised after every 10-minute use.

Versatile Applications with Multiple Attachments

Designed for versatility, the VacLife VL728 isn't limited to just car tires. With included attachments, it effortlessly inflates tires of bikes, motorcycles, and even sports balls. This portable air compressor is a must-have for those who value convenience and reliability in their inflation solutions.

Safety First with Auto-Shutoff Design

VacLife prioritizes safety with the auto-shutoff design, preventing over-inflation and ensuring a secure inflation process. Users can inflate with confidence, knowing that the device will automatically stop when the desired pressure is reached.

The VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor (Model: VL728) is now available in an eye-catching yellow color, adding a touch of style to its functionality. Upgrade your inflation experience with VacLife – your trusted companion on the road.

About VacLife:

VacLife is a renowned brand dedicated to providing innovative and reliable automotive accessories. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, VacLife continues to set new standards in the industry.

Buy now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB5CR1MV
Contact VacLife: [email protected] 

Connect with VacLife
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VacLife.official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vaclife_official
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vaclife_official

SOURCE VacLife

Also from this source

VacLife Revolutionizes Roadside Assistance with the Success of Their New Release: The VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - VL718

VacLife Revolutionizes Roadside Assistance with the Success of Their New Release: The VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - VL718

VacLife, a leading innovator in automotive accessories, is thrilled to announce the triumphant launch of their latest game-changing product, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.