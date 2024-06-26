Vaco Continues Expansion in Canada with Calgary Office Opening

Vaco's latest Canadian location specializes in talent solutions in the areas of accounting and finance, technology and digital, and human resources and operations.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a leading global talent solutions firm, today announced the opening of its newest office in Calgary as the company continues its strategic expansion in Canada. This marks the fifth Canadian location for Vaco, joining its existing portfolio of offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec City and Montreal.

The Calgary office will be led by Managing Partner Kevin Jeewan, who also currently oversees Vaco's Toronto office (formerly Vaco Lannick) alongside Jim Dimovski, Senior Vice President and Executive Partner of Vaco. With a combined 25 years of experience in Vaco's Canadian operations, Dimovski and Jeewan will direct Vaco's three core practice areas – talent solutions, consulting and managed services – in both the Calgary and Toronto locations.

"Vaco is thrilled to have the opportunity to serve clients, consultants and candidates in the vibrant city of Calgary," said Kevin Witt, President of Vaco. "Renowned for its energy industry and diverse cultural scene, Calgary is the natural next step in Vaco's Canadian expansion. With impressive track records and deep roots in Vaco's Canadian operations, our dynamic leadership team of Jim Dimovski and Kevin Jeewan are well-positioned to guide the Calgary team to success."

Currently servicing key clients and candidates throughout Alberta, Vaco's Calgary team is focused on the exceptional delivery of talent solutions in the core areas of accounting and finance, technology and digital, and human resources and operations. Like all of Vaco, the Calgary team possesses specialized expertise in the fields they recruit for, including having several certified public accountants among their ranks.

"At Vaco, market growth is not just about expanding our footprint – our talented team of recruiters is dedicated to cultivating relationships, nurturing growth and fostering success," said Dimovski. "Our goal is to provide further access and convenience, bringing Vaco's boutique-level service and global reach to businesses and job seekers across the Calgary Metro Region."

As of July 1, the Calgary office will be located in Suite 875 at 736 6 Ave SW in Calgary.

"What separates Vaco from its competitors is our focus on people. We foster a culture of open communication and take great pride in building real relationships – with our clients, candidates, consultants and with each other," said Jeewan. "We work hard to understand the needs of all of our key stakeholders in an effort to guide them towards the ideal solution. We are thrilled to have this physical footprint in Calgary and look forward to serving the business community there with the same hallmarks that have made us successful elsewhere – by working with heart, creativity, ingenuity and unparalleled expertise."

About Vaco

The speed of change requires the talent of people. Vaco solves for both. With expertise in accounting and finance, IT and digital, and HR and operations, Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to clients by providing contract staffing, managed services, direct-hire staffing and executive search services. In addition to Vaco, the Vaco Holdings collective of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader; Focus Search Partners, a retained and interim executive search practice; and BUILT, a digital solutions company specializing in software, cloud, data and AI solutions. In addition to being named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 17 years, Vaco was also named to Forbes' 2018-2024 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms as well as the 2017-2023 lists of Largest Staffing Firms Globally by Staffing Industry Analysts. Vaco annually ranks as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For. For more information, visit vaco.com.

