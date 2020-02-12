Vaco, Global Talent & Solutions Firm, Inks Mendix Gold Partner Deal

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, today announced a partnership with Vaco, a $750 million global talent & solutions firm as a Mendix Gold Partner.

Vaco is leveraging this partnership to offer implementation and value-added reseller solutions for the Mendix low-code platform. "Partnering with Mendix enables us to rapidly scale-up low-code software development across several vertical industries, starting with our our client base," said Edward Chadd, a partner and managing director at Vaco. "Our customers have been struggling with the challenges of application backlogs, technology talent shortages, how to integrate emerging technology with their core systems, and disconnect between the business and IT. After researching technology trends over the past few years, we are excited to partner with Mendix to offer solutions to these customer needs. From creating user stories and development through deployment and operation, their robust, full stack, enterprise-ready software development platform is a competitive game-changer."

Low-Code Seen as the Decade's Key Enablement Trend

Low-code is widely recognized as one of the most consequential technology trends of the last decade, along with agile and DevOps. Since Mendix was founded in 2005, the company has earned top analyst's accolades from leading analysts as the low-code pioneer for enterprise software development. Chadd points to recent analyst predictions that low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65 percent of all software development activity within the next four years.

Innovations in the Mendix platform are designed to future-proof application development capacity by delivering user experiences across web, mobile, immersive, and conversational touchpoints.

"Today, Mendix has the most complete application development platform on the market," said Johan den Haan, chief technology officer at Mendix. "It vastly accelerates the delivery and ROI on mission-critical software by leveraging collaboration across the full spectrum of talent in the enterprise. Additionally, it provides an open and extensible development environment that supports modern, scalable architecture and portable, cloud-native deployment."

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, healthcare IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve over 40 markets across the globe, 1,000 employees, 5,000 consultants and $750M in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 13 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 & 2019 Lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

Related Links

