Vaco Los Angeles Adds Key Positions, Expanding All Business Lines To Meet Increasing Market Demand

Vaco Financial, specializing in contingent searches for accounting specialties, hired Jamelle Nelson and Daniel Aguilar as lead senior recruiters supporting clients for finance and accounting.

Vaco Technology, specializing in a network of applications developers, infrastructure professionals and managed solutions, has expanded with Mahdi Hosseini as lead senior recruiter of technology, and David Oken as client service lead.

Vaco Staffing, specializing in transactional accounting, promoted Nicole Telep and Megan Viola to recruiting associate directors.

"Companies across a variety of industries throughout Los Angeles are experiencing rapid internal growth as well as ongoing merger and acquisition activities. Our skilled finance, accounting, and technology professionals are deployed to meet deadlines and achieve strategic goals," said Frances Moreno, managing partner, Vaco Los Angeles. "We're thrilled to expand with these dynamic, experienced leaders to support our team in meeting our clients' business-critical needs."

As part of its mission and corporate culture, Vaco is committed to long-term employee engagement, as demonstrated by its average employee tenure of eight years. This workforce expansion validates that Vaco's vision and approach serves clients well as it's resulted in steady growth and increases in demand in the market.

"Being in the people business, it's important to me that I work with a firm that prioritizes its own people as much as Vaco does," said Aguilar. "Vaco is a leader in the LA market and one of the reasons Vaco has achieved this is by creating a culture of accountability and collaboration which results in caring and engaged career partners for the job seekers and companies we work with."

About Vaco Los Angeles

Vaco offers consulting and hiring solutions in the areas of accounting, finance, and technology. With over 35 offices globally, Vaco has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies and was recently ranked #4 on Forbes' 2018 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms. Vaco is dedicated to developing creative client solutions, long-term relationships, and lifelong careers. Vaco Los Angeles has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times and has also received Gold Stevie Awards for Best Employer and Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.vaco.com.

