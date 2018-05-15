Vaco Los Angeles Honored As Gold And Bronze Stevie® Awards Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®

One of the judges said, "Frances has a very inspiring history that supports her personally and professionally. She is a pioneer to support girls and their success."

Another judge commented, "Clearly a successful businesswoman who has created a workplace that empowers her employees."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"We are thrilled to have received the Gold and Bronze Stevie awards this year. It means so much to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to helping our clients find the right talent they need to meet their strategic initiatives and to help our consultants and candidates grow and succeed in their careers," said Frances Moreno, managing partner, Vaco Los Angeles. "We're so thankful to our Vaco consultants, our internal Vaco team and all of our amazing clients who do so much to help make these wins possible."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Vaco Los Angeles

Vaco offers consulting, interim, and direct hire solutions in the areas of accounting, finance, and technology. With over 35 offices worldwide, Vaco ranked #4 on Forbes' 2018 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, and has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies for the last nine years. Vaco is dedicated to developing customized client solutions, long-term relationships, and lifelong careers. For more information, visit www.vaco.com.

