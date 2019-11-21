Vaco Los Angeles Wins Silver Stevie Awards for Women-Run Workplace of the Year and Mentor or Coach of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco , a leading talent solutions firm that provides consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement and strategic staffing, wins Silver award for Women-Run Workplace of the Year in the respected Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Vaco Los Angeles was co-founded by managing partner Frances Moreno, and the leadership executive team is currently made up of 88% women partners. In addition, 64% of the internal staff are women and 44% of the consultant team are women.

Together in 2019, this dynamic team has grown Vaco Los Angeles by 34% and expanded its services this year by launching a new business line specializing in the placement of operations, HR and administrative professionals.

The key to Vaco's success is in the skills and commitment of professionals such as Joslyn Osborn who also won a Silver 2019 Stevie Award as Mentor/Coach of the Year. Osborn oversees the finance and accounting executive search practice of Vaco Los Angeles, which specializes in executive search for finance, accounting, technology and HR positions and interim consultants. As a result of her coaching and hiring strategies, she's tripled the size of her executive search team and more than tripled revenue since she became director. Because of this success, she was promoted to managing director and in Fall 2018 was named national director of accounting and finance search, where she guides strategy and mentors, trains and develops executive search teams for nearly 40 Vaco offices across North America.

"We're delighted to celebrate these Stevie Awards, which recognize our phenomenal, dedicated professionals at Vaco who serve our business community," said Frances Moreno, managing partner, Vaco's Los Angeles office. "We're rewarded, not just with trophies and plaques, but also with top talent which is why Vaco is growing globally."

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. This year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business received over 1,500 entries for consideration in more than 90 categories. Finalists were determined by the average scores of over 150 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

