Vaco Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a leading talent & solutions firm specializing in executive search, consulting, permanent placement, and strategic staffing based in Nashville, TN, was ranked by Inc. magazine on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the 12th consecutive year Vaco has been included on the Inc. 5000 list since the company's founding in 2002.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

In its 16 years, Vaco has grown to 40 offices across the globe, 800+ employees, 4,300 consultants and $480M in revenue.

"It's a joy to read the inspiring, entrepreneurial stories of success that populate the Inc. 5000 list, and such an honor to be among them 12 years in a row," said Vaco Co-Founder and CEO, Jerry Bostelman. "Congratulations to all the Vaconians who bring the pace and the intensity to compete year after year, and thanks to our amazing clients who repeatedly choose us for their most critical needs. We look forward to hitting the list next year for our lucky number 13."

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of executive search, consulting, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include accounting, finance, technology, healthcare IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Vaco has become a premier talent & solutions firm by attracting, developing and retaining the strongest players in the industry for their entire careers, so they are available to serve clients, candidates and consultants for the duration of theirs. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to 40 offices across the globe, 800+ employees, 4,300 consultants and $480M in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 12 years and was recently named to Forbes' 2018 List of America's Best Recruiting Firms. To learn more, visit www.vaco.com.

