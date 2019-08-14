Vaco Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a leading talent & solutions firm based in Nashville, TN, was ranked by Inc. magazine on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. This marks the 13th consecutive year Vaco has been included on the Inc. 5000 list since the company's founding in 2002.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent private businesses. The list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

Vaco's three-year growth rate can be attributed to the chance to serve its clients through 40+ offices across the globe, the breadth of engagements it delivers from C-suite placement to complete shared service center relocations, and Vaco's commitment to relationships for life with its employees, consultants, candidates and clients.

In a tireless effort to deliver more, Vaco has expanded organically to places that range from Winston-Salem to Montreal, and has acquired inspirational and like-minded organizations from San Antonio to Gurugram, India and acquired additional service offerings like it did last week with the acquisition of MorganFranklin Consulting; a renowned, methodology-driven, non-conflicted financial and accounting consulting advisory firm.

"It is an honor to be among the 12 companies who have been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 13th year in a row," said Vaco Co-Founder and CEO, Jerry Bostelman. "We would have never made lucky 13 if it weren't for the clients who took a chance on us and helped us make the list the first time, as well as those early Vaconians who willed those projects to be successful over and over. It's an absolute pleasure to return the favor by making bigger far better than we ever dreamed it could be for all of those who have been with us since the beginning, and for those who have infused so much magic along the way."

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. This year, Vaco is ranked No. 4121.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of executive search, consulting, permanent placement and strategic staffing, and specializes in the areas of accounting & finance, technology and operations. Vaco has become a premier talent & solutions firm by attracting, developing and retaining the strongest players in the industry for their entire careers, so they are available to serve clients, candidates and consultants for the duration of theirs. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 1,000 employees, and 5,000 consultants. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 12 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 & 2019 List of America's Best Recruiting Firms. To learn more, visit vaco.com.

