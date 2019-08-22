Vaco Ranked on Best Places to Work in Los Angeles List for 11th Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a leading talent and solutions firm that provides executive search, consulting, permanent placement and strategic staffing in the areas of accounting and finance, technology and operations, was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This is Vaco's 11th consecutive year to rank in the top 15 on this prestigious list, as surveyed annually by Best Companies Group for the Los Angeles Business Journal.

"We're so grateful and honored to be named one of this year's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. Ranking high on this list for so many years means so much to us because retention of our employees translates to better service for our clients, consultants and candidates," said Frances Moreno, managing partner, Vaco's Los Angeles office. "We all share a mission to advance our consultants' and candidates' career goals and help our clients get the top talent they need for both contract and direct hire positions in a highly competitive market. We strive to nurture a positive culture built on trust, flexibility, autonomy and a shared vision for our clients' and candidates' success, and this award is such a validation of that effort."

In addition to Vaco being honored on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list, Vaco Global has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies for the 13th year in a row, further demonstrating Vaco's position as an industry leader.

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 Los Angeles companies in Small, Medium and Large employer categories. Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of executive search, consulting, permanent placement and strategic staffing, and specializes in the areas of accounting and finance, technology and operations. Vaco has become a premier talent and solutions firm by attracting, developing and retaining the strongest players in the industry for their entire careers, so they are available to serve clients, candidates and consultants for the duration of theirs. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, more than 1,000 employees, and 4,500 consultants. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 13 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 & 2019 List of America's Best Recruiting Firms. Vaco Los Angeles has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times and has received Gold Stevie Awards for Best Employer and Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.vaco.com.

CONTACT:

Deborah Jones

Strategies

deborah@strategiesadpr.com

(714) 957-8880, ext. 113

SOURCE Vaco Los Angeles

Related Links

https://www.vaco.com

