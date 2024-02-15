Vaco Talent Pulse Report Shows Strong Confidence Levels Among Employees and Job Seekers in Q1 2024

The third quarterly Vaco Talent Pulse Report found improved quarter-over-quarter confidence levels among professionals across three measurements: job security, financial status and career advancement.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a leading global talent solutions firm, today released the first quarterly Vaco Talent Pulse Report of 2024, revealing that employees and job seekers continue to exhibit high levels of confidence across key areas such as job security, financial status and career advancement.

The latest report indicates a notable surge in confidence levels among respondents regarding their ability to secure and retain employment. In the first quarter of 2024, 43% of respondents expressed feeling extremely confident, up from 39% in both Q3 and Q4 2023. Additionally, confidence in improving financial situations saw a significant increase, with 45% of respondents feeling extremely confident, compared to 37% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Key findings from the Q1 2024 Vaco Talent Pulse Report include:

Job Security: Confidence levels in securing and retaining employment remained strong, with a notable increase in the proportion of respondents feeling extremely confident.





Financial Status: There was a significant surge in confidence regarding financial improvement opportunities, with 45% of respondents feeling extremely confident about their ability to improve their financial situation, compared to 37% in Q4 2023.





Career Advancement: Confidence levels in career advancement remained resilient, with 50% expressing extreme confidence in their ability to advance in their careers in the next year.

"We're encouraged to see such strong confidence levels among professionals in the first quarter of 2024," said Kyle Allen, Vaco Executive Vice President, Sales & Recruiting. "The economy appears to be stabilizing, and this is translating into increased optimism across the board. As we continue through the year, it will be important for organizations to engage with their workforce and adopt strategic approaches to recruiting and motivating top talent."

The Vaco Talent Pulse Report is based on feedback from over 5,000 respondents across the U.S. and Canada. To access the report, go to learn.vaco.com/talent-pulse-report-q1-2024.

About the Q1 2024 Vaco Talent Pulse Report

Poll questions to inform the Q1 2024 Vaco Talent Pulse Report were administered online through Vaco's LinkedIn company profile on November 18, 2023, December 16, 2023 and December 20, 2023. Results and summaries are based on the 5,394 votes cast across the three polls. A highlight of follower demographics includes those from across the U.S. and Canada working in engineering, technology, accounting, finance, human resources and operations. The majority of people represented are either senior, manager, director, VP or entry-level.

About Vaco

The speed of change requires the talent of people. Vaco solves for both. With expertise in accounting and finance, IT and digital, and HR and operations, Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to clients by providing contract staffing, managed services, direct-hire staffing and executive search services. In addition to Vaco, the Vaco Holdings collective of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader; Focus Search Partners, a retained and interim executive search practice; and BUILT, a digital solutions company specializing in software, cloud, data and AI solutions. In addition to being named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 17 years, Vaco was also named to Forbes' 2018-2023 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms as well as the 2017-2023 lists of Largest Staffing Firms Globally by Staffing Industry Analysts. Vaco annually ranks as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For. For more information, visit vaco.com.

