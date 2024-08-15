Vaco's Q3 Talent Pulse Report Uncovers Surprising Boost in Job Seeker and Employee Confidence Levels

New year-over-year data offers a snapshot of worker sentiment amidst economic uncertainty.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a leading global talent solutions firm, today released the third quarterly Vaco Talent Pulse Report of 2024, featuring results that signal a rise in employee and job seeker confidence across all three key areas measured, including job security, financial status and career advancement. This marks the fifth installment of the Vaco Talent Pulse Report, and the first quarter that year-over-year comparative data is available.

The Q3 data points reflect a stark departure from Vaco's Q2 Talent Pulse Report results, which indicated reduced confidence levels amongst job seekers and employees. Most notably, the Q3 report showed respondents are feeling confident in their ability to acquire and retain a job:

45% are extremely confident in their current job search , as compared to only 35% of respondents in Q2 – a jump of 10 points in one quarter – and 39% in the third quarter of 2023, yielding a 6-point year-over-year increase.

, as compared to only 35% of respondents in Q2 – a jump of 10 points in one quarter – and 39% in the third quarter of 2023, yielding a 6-point year-over-year increase. Only 26% of respondents reported feeling a lack of confidence in their job search, which is a 7-point drop from Q2 (33%) and a 2-point dip from a year ago (28%).

"Despite the economic uncertainty that has punctuated much of 2024, our Vaco Q3 Talent Pulse Report reveals a workforce that has remained determined and resilient in the face of market challenges," said Vaco President Kevin Witt. "Compared to a year ago, confidence levels among job seekers and employees have shown improvement or stability across three areas of focus, including job security, financial status and career advancement. It is notable given elevated unemployment rates in both the U.S. and in Canada."

"The data underscores a transition towards a workforce that is not only more adaptable, but also more optimistic, navigating economic fluctuations with grit and agility. Moreover, there's a growing openness to contract work that highlights a shift in the labor market as companies adopt more strategic, creative and flexible hiring practices," added Witt.

Additional highlights from the Q3 2024 Vaco Talent Pulse Report include:

44% of respondents are extremely confident in their ability to improve their financial situation in the next six months – up 8 points year-over-year (36%) and unchanged from Q2's results (44%).

in the next six months – up 8 points year-over-year (36%) and unchanged from Q2's results (44%). Conversely, only 25% are unsure of their ability to secure a raise or improve their financial situation – a 7-point decline from a year ago (32%) and only a slight change from Q2 (26%).

– a 7-point decline from a year ago (32%) and only a slight change from Q2 (26%). 47% reported being extremely confident in their ability to advance their career in the next year , up 2 points from a year ago (45%) and from Q2 (45%).

, up 2 points from a year ago (45%) and from Q2 (45%). More workers may be open to contract work in the coming months, as 53% of respondents either plan to or have already accepted a contract role this year, while 39% said they would only consider permanent roles.

The Vaco Talent Pulse Report is based on feedback from more than 10,000 respondents across the U.S. and Canada. To access the report, go to learn.vaco.com/talent-pulse-report-q3-2024.

