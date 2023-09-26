Vacutainers Revolutionize Blood Collection: Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market to Grow at 3.02% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (PET/Plastic, Glass), By Type (Coagulation, EDTA Tubes), By End-use (Blood Banks, Path Labs), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vacuum blood collection tube market is projected to achieve a market size of USD 3.20 billion by the year 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.02% during the forecast period.

Several factors are contributing to the market's growth, including the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, a rising number of blood transfusions, and a growing incidence of hematological disorders. Additionally, the demand for blood collection tubes for clinical diagnostics is expected to surge due to frequent disease outbreaks in endemic areas.

Market Overview

The vacuum blood collection tube market is witnessing significant growth as it plays a vital role in diagnosing a wide range of medical conditions, including infections, anemia, hypokalemia, leukemia, and kidney function. These tubes are essential in lab diagnostics, enabling healthcare professionals to initiate timely treatment for various diseases. Furthermore, the emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases pose a significant public health threat, driving the demand for blood collection tubes for clinical diagnostics.

Advantages of Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes

Vacuum blood collection tubes have numerous advantages over traditional blood collection methods using syringes. These advantages include enhanced safety for phlebotomists and clean specimen collection due to minimal transferring and touching. They are also safer and easier to use and come with pre-added additives. The color-coded stoppers facilitate communication and understanding among the medical community. Moreover, they enable the collection of multiple tubes in one sitting, reducing the risk of hemolysis. Vacutainers offer increased proficiency in diagnostic tests, shorter blood draw times, and reduced needlestick injuries and contamination risks.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the vacuum blood collection tube industry, with increased government support for improving blood testing processes. However, the healthcare sector has faced several challenges, including a high demand for blood collection tubes, which affected the supply chain and raw material availability. Leading companies expanded their manufacturing capabilities to meet the global demand during the pandemic. For example, BD announced in May 2022 that the supply of Vacutainer Citrate Tubes had stabilized and was no longer on manual allocation or backorder.

Increasing Blood Donations Drive Demand

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 118.5 million units of donated blood are collected worldwide each year. Between 2008 and 2018, there was an increase of 10.7 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors. This rise in blood donations is expected to drive the usage of blood collection tubes, contributing to industry growth during the forecast period.

Challenges and Constraints

Despite the positive outlook, the vacuum blood collection tube market faces challenges, including a shortage of skilled personnel and low product awareness in low- and middle-income economies. The healthcare industry also grapples with an aging population and the retirement of experienced operators, which affects the workforce globally. A 2022 study conducted by the University of Washington Center for Health Workforce Studies and ASCP highlighted challenges such as a shortage of qualified personnel, a decreasing number of accredited education programs, and increased demands due to vacancy rates and testing volumes.

Key Players in the Market

Leading companies operating in the vacuum blood collection tube market include Sekisui Chemical, BD, Cardinal Health, Greiner AG, Intervactechnology, Advin Health Care, Advacare Pharma, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, MB Plastic Industries, and Biota.

Market Highlights

The serum-separating tube segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, primarily due to the benefits of the barrier gel, which enables rapid separation of serum from cellular components in blood, reducing hemolysis.

The PET/plastic material segment also dominated in 2022 due to advantages over glass, such as lower exposure to biohazardous material after breakage, tolerance of higher centrifugation speeds, greater shock resistance, lighter weight, and more straightforward disposal via cost-effective incineration.

The blood routine examination application segment was the industry leader in 2022, driven by the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increased awareness of routine medical examinations.

Pathology laboratories were the primary end-users in 2022, owing to the high prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis B, HIV AIDS, diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases, necessitating various blood tests to assess disease severity.

North America emerged as the largest region in 2022, attributed to the presence of leading clinical diagnostics companies, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a high number of R&D activities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic And Infectious Diseases

3.2.1.2 Growing Number Of Blood Transfusions

3.2.1.3 Rising Hematological Disorders

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations For The Disposal Of The Tubes

3.2.2.2 Low Awareness Of Vacuum Collection Tube In Low And Middle-Income Economies

3.3 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market - Porter's Analysis

3.5 Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market - Swot Analysis

3.6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis

4.1 Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market-Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Serum Separating Tubes

4.2.1 Global Serum Separating Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Plasma Separation Tubes

4.3.1 Global Plasma Separation Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Edta Tubes

4.4.1 Global Edta Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Rapid Serum Tubes

4.5.1 Global Rapid Serum Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6 Coagulation Tubes

4.6.1 Global Coagulation Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Global Other Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Material Business Analysis

5.1 Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market-Material Movement Analysis

5.2 Pet/Plastic

5.2.1 Global Pet/Plastic Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Glass

5.3.1 Global Glass Tubes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis



Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mis1gg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets