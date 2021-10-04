Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market to surpass US$ 4.2 billion by 2031 as Focus on Routine Medical Tests and Diagnosis Surges Globally: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest analysis forecasts that the global Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market will register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021.

With increase in the number of blood tests conducted for the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), anemia, and others, the sales of vacuum blood collection devices are anticipated to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2031 end.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5363

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, increasing blood transfusion and growing adoption of blood tests are some of the factors driving the vacuum blood collection devices.

As vacuum blood collection devices are safer and more reliable equipment, they are increasingly used for blood collection and aseptic techniques during patient care. These closed devices prevent contamination of blood as the blood sample is directly collected from the patient's vein.

Emergence of liquid biopsy tests for the accurate diagnose of cancer will spur the sales of vacuum blood collection devices. Liquid biopsy test has emerged as a top-choice as it is more effective and a noninvasive cancer diagnostic tool. Increase in number of liquid biopsy tests will create huge demand for vacuum blood collection devices in future.

Development of multiple blood donation organizations and blood centers also will positively impact the vacuum blood collection devices market. Various initiatives are being launched to promote the importance of voluntary non-remunerated blood donors (VNRD) and the role protection of donors.

For instance, in January 2020, the European Blood Alliance (EBA) and the International Plasma Collection and Fractionation Association (IPFA), held an IPFA/EBA workshop on plasma collection in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The workshop focused on key considerations and strategies for increasing the supply of VNRD plasma for fractionation from blood establishments in Europe and other regions of the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 118.4 million blood donations are collected worldwide. Such initiatives will create a conducive environment for sales in the market.

Sales of vacuum blood collection devices also registered high growth during the COVID-19 outbreak as the demand for vaccines and blood plasma soared. Home blood collection devices for COVID-19 antibody test gained traction during the pandemic, creating sales prospects for the market.

"Growing awareness among people regarding the advantages of monitoring blood profile regularly and the increase in blood donation worldwide are expected to push the sales of vacuum blood collection devices during the forecast period. It also is expected that application in routine chemistry will soar in the coming years. It is expected to account for over one-third sales in the market through 2031," says a lead FMI analyst.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5363

Key Takeaways from Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market Survey

With increasing researches in biotechnology, growing popularity of health checkup and presence of key market players, the U.S. is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets across North America , accounting for around 87.3% market share.

, accounting for around 87.3% market share. The market in China is posed to expand at 9.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

is posed to expand at 9.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Germany is projected to lead the Europe market with over 18.9% share through 2031.

is projected to lead the market with over 18.9% share through 2031. By product type, serum separator tubes category is expected to continue its dominance, holding around 23.2% share in 2021.

Based on material, plastic/PET material is expected to account for the largest share of around 34.2% in 2021.

Key Drivers

Technological advancements in blood collection devices will positively impact the market. As blood collection from patients with difficult venous access (DVA) is difficult, new hematology tube designs that support capillary blood collection are been devised.

Various initiatives launched by governments and other organizations to create awareness regarding blood donation and the benefits of monitoring blood profile will bode well for the market.

Key Restraints

Complexities of storage and transportation of blood samples may pose significant challenge for the market.

Environmental concerns regarding the accumulation of plastic waste of vacuum blood collection devices also limits the market growth.

Full Reports Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vacuum-blood-collection-devices-market

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the vacuum blood collection devices market are focusing on increasing their production to meet the rising demand medical sector. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In July 2021 , Franklin Lakes, NJ -based BD announced that it plans to transform the patient experience through a "One-Stick Hospital Stay" blood collection system

, -based BD announced that it plans to transform the patient experience through a "One-Stick Hospital Stay" blood collection system In June 2020 , BD announced CE mark and the U.S. market launch of New UltraTouch Push Button Blood Collection set with preattached holder.

Some of the prominent players operating in the vacuum blood collection devices market profiled by FMI are:

Becton, Dickinson, & Company

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

AB Medical, Inc.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Cardinal Health

Poly Medicure Ltd.

FL Medical

InterVac Technology

Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd.,

Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Aptaca Spa.

Hindustan syringes & Medical Devices

DJO Global Inc.

BTL

Spectro Analytic Irradia AB

Photomedex

More Insights on the Global Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Sales Outlook

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of vacuum blood collection devices market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for vacuum blood collection devices with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Serum Separation Tubes

Serum Clot Activators/Serum Gel + Clot Activator

Silica



Thrombin

Plasma Analysis/Anti-coagulants

EDTA Tubes



Lithium Heparin



Sodium Heparin

Coagulation Analysis Tubes

Glucose Analysis Tubes

Sodium Fluoride



Potassium Fluoride



Fluoride Oxide

Others

Material:

PET/Plastic

Glass

Application:

Serology & Immunology

Routine Chemistry

Blood Typing

Molecular Genetics

Blood Sugar Assay

Others

End User:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Ask from the Market Research Expert - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5363

Key Questions Covered in the Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into vacuum blood collection devices demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for vacuum blood collection devices market between 2021 and 2031

Vacuum blood collection devices market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Vacuum blood collection devices market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Centrifugal Blood Pump Market - In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for centrifugal blood pumps. The report tracks the global sales of centrifugal blood pumps in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the medical device industry in general, and cardiopulmonary devices in particular.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vacuum-blood-collection-devices-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/vacuum-blood-collection-devices-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights